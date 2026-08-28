REDDZZRUNDOWN: Lil Durk Testimony & Rod Wave, Boosie Clash

Lil Durk’s legal battle is heating up after his former friend and OTF associate Jam took the stand.

According to testimony discussed on REDDZZRUNDOWN, Jam alleged that Durk was involved in the alleged 2022 plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo. Despite testifying against his former friend, Jam reportedly said he still has love for Durk but no longer respects him.

The testimony marks another development in the federal case against Durk, who has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Meanwhile, Rod Wave and Boosie are trading words over a music dispute.

Rod Wave addressed Boosie after the Louisiana rapper threatened legal action over the use of his music. Rod claimed he had already established a relationship with the label connected to the music and said he offered Boosie $100,000.

Boosie quickly fired back, accusing Rod of heavily relying on samples and interpolations of other artists’ music throughout his career. He also took aim at the emotional subject matter of Rod’s songs, calling him a “cap rapper.”

Clearly, neither side appears ready to let this one go quietly. There’s some good news for Kehlani fans after her previously scheduled DMV concert was canceled due to health concerns. The show has now been rescheduled for Sept. 6 at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Fans who already purchased tickets should hold onto them for the new date.