DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Talks New Crush, Boosie Blasts Rod Wave

Cardi B is opening up about everything from new music to the man who recently caught her attention. During an interview with Vogue Arabia, Cardi spoke about Nigerian soccer player Maduka Okoye after the two crossed paths during Paris Fashion Week. Cardi described Okoye as “very sweet,” noting that despite his more serious social media presence, she found him kind in person. When asked whether she would like to see more of him, Cardi appeared open to the possibility.

She also gave fans more insight into “Aha,” explaining that the record is aimed at people who believe she is worried about them. Cardi addressed the jealousy she says surrounds her and teased that the “Aha” video is coming Friday.

Meanwhile, things are getting increasingly personal between Boosie and Rod Wave. Rod Wave addressed their ongoing music dispute, claiming he previously offered Boosie $100,000 after using music connected to Boosie’s catalog. Rod argued that he already had a relationship with the label connected to the music and knew Boosie did not personally own the material.

Boosie fired back in typical Boosie fashion, accusing Rod Wave of repeatedly using other artists’ music to build his career. Their disagreement has now spilled beyond the original business dispute and into a heated public war of words.

Elsewhere in entertainment news, Lil Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial continues, with former associate OTF Jam taking the witness stand in the case. And if you need something to binge this weekend, “Beauty in Black” is back with Season 3 on Netflix.