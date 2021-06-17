Covid-19: Reopening The Black Community – Presented by Johns Hopkins Medicine

Join us on Tuesday, June 22nd at 6pm for an all-star lineup of area faith leaders an medical experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine as they discuss “Covid-19: Reopening The Black Community.”

Featuring Gospel Artist Anthony Brown, Pastor Keith Battle from Zion Church, Pastor Henry Davis III from First Baptist Church of Highland Park, Pastor Howard-John Wesley of Alfred Street Baptist Church, Dr. Panagis Gallatsatos from Johns Hopkins Medicine and Dr. Sherita Hill Golden, VP, Chief Diversity Officer, Johns Hopkins Medicine.

