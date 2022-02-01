Prince George’s County 2022 No Excuse For Dating Abuse Teen Summit

- Date/time: February 10th, 6:30pm to 8:30pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and KYSDC.com
- Web: More Info
February is National Teen Dating Violence Month. Did you know unhealthy relationships can start early and last a lifetime? Come, learn and be a part of the virtual conversation on Thursday, February 10, at 6:30pm on Facebook, YouTube and KYSDC.com!
There will be a panel discussion with teens. Log on to pgxtremeteens.com for more information #controlisnotlove.
Brought to you by the Prince George’s County Department Of Family Services and MNCPPC XTREME TEENS.
