Prince George’s County 2022 No Excuse For Dating Abuse Teen Summit

February is National Teen Dating Violence Month. Did you know unhealthy relationships can start early and last a lifetime? Come, learn and be a part of the virtual conversation on Thursday, February 10, at 6:30pm on Facebook, YouTube and KYSDC.com!

There will be a panel discussion with teens. Log on to pgxtremeteens.com for more information #controlisnotlove.

Brought to you by the Prince George’s County Department Of Family Services and MNCPPC XTREME TEENS.

