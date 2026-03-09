Listen Live
Safe Streets Teen Summit Hosted by Green Light Driving Academy

Safe Streets Teen Summit
  • Date/time: May 2, 4:00am to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Regency Furniture Stadium (Blue Crabs Stadium Parking Lot)
  • Address: 11765 St Linus Drive , Waldorf, MD, 20602

The Safe Streets Teen Summit is a community event focused on teen driver safety, bringing together teens, parents, first responders, and local organizations for a day of hands-on learning and engagement.

Attendees will experience interactive demonstrations, distracted driving simulations, safety conversations, and resources designed to help young drivers understand the responsibility of being behind the wheel.

The event will also feature a Future Driver Zone for younger kids, community vendors, and safety partners working together to promote safer roads for everyone.

Hosted by Green Light Driving Academy, the summit aims to create real conversations and practical learning experiences around safe driving for the next generation.

