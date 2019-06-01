HomeBMM Playlists

10 Songs You May Not Had Known That Were Written By Babyface

Posted June 1, 2019

Babyface

Source: Babyface / Babyface

We don’t think that we are talking out of the side of our head when we say that Babyface might be one of the best songwriters of our lifetime.  From Beyonce to Madonna, Babyface has written so many hits.

Check out 10 songs you may have not had know that Babyface wrote

1. Can We Talk – Tevin Campbell

2. Rock Steady – The Whispers

3. Superwoman – Karyn White

4. All Night Long – SWV

5. Best of Me – Chrissette Michelle

6. Broken Hearted Girl – Beyonce

7. Diggin’ On You – TLC

8. Kissing You – Faith Evans

9. Every Little Step – Bobby Brown

10. Too Good To Say Goodbye – Bruno Mars

