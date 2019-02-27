HomePhotos

48??!! Magical Milfy Pics Of Ms. Erykah Badu 

Posted 15 hours ago

Erykah Badu

Source: Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty


It doesn’t get more ethereal and mystical than Erykah Badu. The Texas-bred beauty has been giving the world gospel for nearly 30 years yet has still managed to keep her mystique. In a December 2017 interview with Vogue Magazine, Badu declared:

“We are all connected, not only with one another, but with the matter around us. We’re just vibrating at different rates. Whenever there is a song in a key of C.I am resonating with all those things that connect with that note’s frequency: the root chakra, the color red, the idea of tribe and community and grounding.”

We can all learn a thing or two, or four, from the mom of three who is never afraid to tell it like it is — even if the masses don’t agree.

” It’s not what I’m saying, it’s how I’m vibrating.”

Only two months into 2019 and Badu has already had social media in an uproar twice over her less than popular opinion about R.Kelly and Jussie Smollett. She may have been on point when it comes to Jussie’s little situation, but folks still aren’t feeling her humanizing comments about Kelly. However, with her authenticity and sense of humor, many fans still respect her, whether they agree with her perspectives or not.

Let’s not forget the time she cheerfully clapped back at a follower for trying to get folks to cancel her. The (former) fan tweeted:

“Are we done with @fatbellybella yet? First co-signing a predator. Now, tryna sub tweet about not taking reports on Jussie seriously. I’m worried about her math skills. The way she been ackin, she miscounted dem dollars and dimes.”

Fat Belly Bella wasted no time getting him all the way together:

“Now Xavier, How you gone encourage the group to cancel me and you got my tweets on alert so you can jump out the bushes everytime I say something punk ? FOH . YOU’RE CANCELED!!! I’m bout to help you not have to be worried with my tweets . Watch. Lol”

Not only do we know that Badu is unf***withable when it comes to her music and flagrantly funny clapbacks, but she also looks damn good while doing it.

“I hope I’m as fine as @fatbellybella when I’m 48 y.o”- @D6Brown19

Everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Janelle Monae revealed that they once did (or still do) have a crush on Badu. When Monae came out as Pansexual in 2018, Badu joked that she must not have been Janelle’s type. But quite the contrary. Janelle responded:

“Well since we being honest, you were one of my first crushes. I thought you knew.”  Oop!

 

In honor of Badulla Oblongata, aka Sara Bellum, aka Analogue Girl in a Digital World’s 48th trip around the sun, let’s take a look at some of her most mystically, magickal pics.

1. Oh hiii.

View this post on Instagram

12/8 I am here. This is now. I am breathing . I am thinking. I am observing my thoughts. I feel. It is light and cool. I can here stillness all around. I now notice the things around me with my eyes. They remind me of My love. I feel my heart rate quicken. I feel him, My love. I smile with my whole body. It is strong and deep and intoxicating. I close my eyes and inhale the pleasure of this feeling. Every part of me is alive. He is inside of this. I feel love. It’s a feel. I feel. A feeling of guilt arises suddenly. It is some sort of denial of love. I am observing My mind wanting to take me to another place. I allow this. It is a familiar dark, damp space. My heart rate again quickens. I feel discomfort. Images of people and things that, seemingly, need my attention appear. I feel an unpleasant urgency. I am anxious. I feel fear. I am now existing in these thoughts. I allow My mind to create even more “reasons” to stay in this state. It is familiar. I feel alone. Now An Awareness arises and I feel suspicious. I realize I am no longer in that present moment of love. I am instead, seemingly, trapped inside of a displeasing thought. I sense that It is The denial of love. Wait. I am recalling.. that I have ALL power. I can CHOOSE to discriminate between which thoughts are fruitless musings and which of those thoughts bring joy. I smile a little . I close my eyes and DECIDE to shift my thinking. I will transform this energy now. I am breathing deeply as I inhale the presence of stillness all around me. I exhale strong. As I breathe, I expand AND contract with EVERYTHING. I am observing this. I feel Every Thing is observing ME. The shallow ache has left my chest. Suddenly I am here again. A voice inside me (that is me ) says, “ I WAS ALWAYS HERE. “ And This is now. ... Wo . That was close. Out my mind ... just in time. ——————————————— Random thoughts that aren’t so... random. - EB and EveryThing .

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Source:Instagram

2. Easy

View this post on Instagram

non commital contours @nachojewels for Badu

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Source:Instagram

3. Green Eyes

View this post on Instagram

Moke.

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Source:Instagram

4. Flaw-less.

View this post on Instagram

Saturday. I feel.

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Source:Instagram

5. Orange Moon

Source:Instagram

6. Magikal

Source:Instagram

7. Heart eyes.

View this post on Instagram

Somebodys watching you and me.

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Source:Instagram

8. Oop

Source:Instagram

9. She Ill

View this post on Instagram

Jumbo.

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Source:Instagram

10. Kolorful Kween

Source:Instagram

11. Groovy

Source:Instagram

12. Dope on a rope.

Source:Instagram

13. Hello, hello, hey, hello hello.

View this post on Instagram

I feel.- make up : eb

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Source:Instagram
