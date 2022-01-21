93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Calling all beauty enthusiasts! Now that 2022 is officially in full swing, there’s no better way to start things off on the right foot than with a mini beauty product haul. After all, keeping our melanin-rich skin in tip-top shape is a top priority. So, of course, it’s only that fitting we shop with Black-owned beauty brands to fulfill our wants and needs.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, the beauty industry has received a much-needed facelift. With countless Black-owned brands cementing their place in the industry, the days of searching high and low for essentials are over. Not to mention, it’s a great way to pledge our support and help these businesses elevate.

With that said, if you have cuticle oils on the brain to tighten your nails, nourishing hair masks to restore life into your strands, or luxurious shower gels to give your skin the pick-me-up it needs, you can trust a Black-owned brand to deliver the goods.

If you’re ready to give your arsenal a taste of the best in Black beauty, you’ve come to the right place. Grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi collection, and prepare to share this week’s best in haircare, skincare, grooming, and more. Happy Shopping!

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products That Should Be On Your Radar This Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com