50 Cent Makes A Surprise Visit To Capitol Hill [Photos]

The media mogul, 50 Cent made a surprise visit to the Nation’s capital alongside civil rights legend, Ben Crump to increase minority representation in the U.S. liquor market. The pair is hoping to bridge the wealth gap and create more space for Black-owned companies.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

During their day in DC, 50 and Crump met with Congressional leaders at the Rayburn House Office Building taking photos with those in attendance including Nancy Pelosi. Checkout photos from their visit below and watch Diva’s full Daily Dirt video here.

SEE MORE:

50 Cent Sells Diddy Documentary To Netflix

50 Cent Officially Opens G-Unit Film & TV Studios In Louisiana

50 Cent Makes $165,000 Purchase At Houston Rodeo Wine Auction

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

1. 50 Cent Presser Source:Getty UNITED STATES – JUNE 5: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his attorney Ben Crump, left, leave a news conference after they met with congressional leaders about increasing “minority representation in the multibillion dollar luxury spirits industry,” at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

2. 50 Cent Presser Source:Getty UNITED STATES – JUNE 5: Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, left, and his attorney Ben Crump Crump pose for a picture at the U.S. Capitol before a news conference about increasing “minority representation in the multibillion dollar luxury spirits industry,” on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

3. Recording Artist 50 Cent Visits Capitol Hill Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 5: Recording Artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (C) listens as lawyer Ben Crump (3rd-R) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol as they meet with lawmakers about Black entrepreneurship on June 5, 2024 in Washington, DC. Jackson, a rapper, actor, television producer, and businessman, has invested in luxury liquor, apparel, video games, book publishing, electronics, boxing promotion, and dietary supplements. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) c

4. 50 Cent Presser Source:Getty UNITED STATES – JUNE 5: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, center, his attorney Ben Crump, right, and Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., conduct a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol about increasing “minority representation in the multibillion dollar luxury spirits industry,” on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

5. 50 Cent Presser Source:Getty UNITED STATES – JUNE 5: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson leaves a news conference after he and his attorney Ben Crump met with congressional leaders about increasing “minority representation in the multibillion dollar luxury spirits industry,” at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

6. 50 Cent Presser Source:Getty UNITED STATES – JUNE 5: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, center, his attorney Ben Crump, right, and Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., make their way to a news conference about increasing “minority representation in the multibillion dollar luxury spirits industry,” at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

7. Recording Artist 50 Cent Visits Capitol Hill Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 05: Recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (L) and his lawyer Ben Crump pose for photographs with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) while the two men are at the U.S. Capitol to advocate for Black entrepreneurship on June 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. A rapper, actor, television producer, and businessman, Jackson has invested in luxury liquor, apparel, video games, book publishing, electronics, boxing promotion and dietary supplements. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

8. 50 Cent Presser Source:Getty UNITED STATES – JUNE 5: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, center, and attorney Ben Crump greet Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after Jackson and Crump met with congressional leaders about increasing “minority representation in the multibillion dollar luxury spirits industry,” at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

9. Recording Artist 50 Cent Visits Capitol Hill Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 05: Recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (C), his lawyer Ben Crump (R) and Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA) walk out of the U.S. Capitol after meeting with lawmakers about Black entrepreneurship on June 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. A rapper, actor, television producer, and businessman, Jackson has invested in luxury liquor, apparel, video games, book publishing, electronics, boxing promotion and dietary supplements. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

10. Recording Artist 50 Cent Visits Capitol Hill Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 05: Recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (2nd L) and his lawyer Ben Crump (3rd L) walk out of the U.S. Capitol after meeting with lawmakers about Black entrepreneurship on June 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. A rapper, actor, television producer, and businessman, Jackson has invested in luxury liquor, apparel, video games, book publishing, electronics, boxing promotion and dietary supplements. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

11. Recording Artist 50 Cent Visits Capitol Hill Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 05: Recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson poses for selfies with fans between meetings with lawmakers about Black entrepreneurship at the U.S. Capitol on June 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. A rapper, actor, television producer, and businessman, Jackson has invested in luxury liquor, apparel, video games, book publishing, electronics, boxing promotion and dietary supplements. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

12. Recording Artist 50 Cent Visits Capitol Hill Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 05: Recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson poses for selfies with fans between meetings with lawmakers about Black entrepreneurship at the U.S. Capitol on June 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. A rapper, actor, television producer, and businessman, Jackson has invested in luxury liquor, apparel, video games, book publishing, electronics, boxing promotion and dietary supplements. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

13. 50 Cent Presser Source:Getty UNITED STATES – JUNE 5: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson greets a fan as he and his attorney Ben Crump met with congressional leaders in the U.S. Capitol about increasing “minority representation in the multibillion dollar luxury spirits industry,” on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)