7 Of Obama’s Greatest Accomplishments While President

Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. During his time in office he accomplished a lot.
To celebrate his birthday, we gathered 7 of Obama’s most amazing accomplishments while President.
1. Signed The Affordable Care ActSource:Getty
On March 23, 2010 Obama signed the The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act–also known as Obamacare– which allowed millions of uninsured Americans to receive health insurance.
2. Ended The War In IraqSource:Getty
3. Signed The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA)Source:Getty
The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) was signed by Obama on December 10, 2015 and replaced the No Child Left Behind Act. The act made changes to ensure that all students had a chance to equal education and success.
4. Signed The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals ActSource:Getty
In 2012, Obama signed DACA Act, which allowed millions of people to avoid deportation. Recipients of DACA are young people who grew up in America, but are unauthorized immigrants.
5. Repealed The “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” ActSource:Getty
In 2011, Obama repealed the “don’t ask, don’t tell” act. This allowed members of the LGBTQ+ community to serve openly in the US military.
6. Nominated Sonia Sotomayor To The U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty
On May 26 2009, Obama nominated Sonia Sotomayor to the Supreme Court making her the first Hispanic justice to serve on the Supreme Court.
7. Signed The Hunger-Free Kids ActSource:Getty
The Hunger-Free Kids Act allowed funding for federal school meal and child nutrition programs and increased access to healthy food for low-income children.