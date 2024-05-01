93.9 WKYS & NoPuffDaddy Are Shining A Light On Principals In The DMV

Happy National Principal’s Day! 93.9 WKYS & NoPuffDaddy asked The DMV to submit their favorite principals so we can spotlight them! Thank you to those who submitted! We are happy to shine a light on the Principals shown below. If your your favorite Principal is listed, share this article and show them some love!
93.9 WKYS and @NoPuffDaddy appreciate all that you do for our students!
Courtesy of http://www.NoPuffDaddy.com!
1. Ashley Conwell
2. Kunye Booth
3. Jefferson BuggBey
4. Dr. Viola Lynch
5. Ashley Moore
6. Josh Wasilewski
7. Dr. Megan Ashworth
8. Carmen Bell
9. Mr. McWilliams
10. Sonya Williams
11. Allen Richardson
-
Baltimore Ranked As The Worst Place To Live In Maryland
-
Quavo Clowned for Empty Concert in Connecticut, Social Media Blames Chris Brown
-
The Squabbling Continues: Quavo Lashes Back At Chris Brown In Venomous Diss
-
Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Former Videographer’s Bombshell Accusations
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)