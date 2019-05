Adrienne Bailon Slayed The Daytime Emmys In this Gorgeous Walter Collection Gown

Can we stop and take a minute to appreciate Adrienne Bailon’s Daytime Emmy’s gown?! She looked stunning.

Bailon donned a sheer floral gown from Ryan Patros & Walter Mendez’s Walter Collection. But these aren’t your typical florals, as Adrienne joked on Instagram with a quote from Miranda Priestly (Devil Wears Prada) “Florals for Spring. Groundbreaking…”

The off-the-shoulders dress exposed Bailon’s bust line and while a split revealed her toned legs. The talk show host, who presented alongside her Real co-hosts Jeanie Mai, Tamera Mowry and Loni Love at this year’s ceremony, dubbed the custom gown “spring awakening.”

Adrienne wore a blonde bob by Ray Christopher (@Hair4Kicks), makeup by Lina Mourey and shoes by Schutz.

More pics from the Daytime Emmys when you keep scrolling:

