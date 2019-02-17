Famous faces from all over the nation descended on Charlotte, NC this weekend for the NBA All-Star Game. The Queen City played host to an A-list roster that included stand-outs in sports, music, film and television.

See some of our favorite celebs here:

Celebrities At NBA All-Star Weekend 2019 [PHOTOS] was originally published on Ipowerrichmond.com

1. 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game – Inside Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 15: Quavo practices during the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Bojangles Coliseum on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,sport,males,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,incidental people,sports training,charlotte – north carolina,practicing,quavious marshall,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state

2. 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game – Arrivals Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 15: Amanda Seales attends the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Bojangles Coliseum on February 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,smiling,sport,females,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,match – sport,charlotte – north carolina,amanda seales,charlotte coliseum,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,bill robinson – dancer

3. 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game – Inside Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 15: Hasan Minhaj handles the ball during the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Bojangles Coliseum on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,sport,males,basketball – sport,nba,incidental people,full body isolated,charlotte – north carolina,nba pro basketball,hasan minhaj,north carolina – us state

4. Kenny Smith All Star Bash Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 15: Kenny Smith (L) and Rakim at NASCAR Hall of Fame on February 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for Kenny Smith) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,fame,charlotte – north carolina,stock car racing,north carolina – us state

5. Kenny Smith All Star Bash Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 15: Young Jeezy (L) with Doug E. Fresh at NASCAR Hall of Fame on February 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for Kenny Smith) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,males,two people,doug e. fresh,fame,young jeezy,charlotte – north carolina,stock car racing,north carolina – us state

6. Kenny Smith All Star Bash Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 15: Young Jeezy at NASCAR Hall of Fame on February 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for Kenny Smith) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,males,sunglasses,three quarter length,incidental people,fame,young jeezy,charlotte – north carolina,stock car racing,north carolina – us state

7. Levi’s® All-Star Weekend Ball-B-Q With Just Don And Snoop Dogg Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: Rapper Snoop Dogg performs onstage during Levi’s® All-Star Weekend Ball-B-Q with Just Don and Snoop Dogg at Heist Brewery on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Levi’s® ) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,rapper,performance,males,sunglasses,incidental people,snoop dogg,charlotte – north carolina,north carolina – us state

8. 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game – Inside Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 15: Cassidy Hubbarth interviews MVP Famous Los during the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Bojangles Coliseum on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,males,medium group of people,basketball – sport,nba,match – sport,charlotte – north carolina,most valuable player,quavious marshall,charlotte coliseum,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,bill robinson – dancer,interview – event,a.j. buckley

9. Levi’s® All-Star Weekend Ball-B-Q With Just Don And Snoop Dogg Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: Rapper Snoop Dogg attends Levi’s® All-Star Weekend Ball-B-Q with Just Don and Snoop Dogg at Heist Brewery on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Levi’s® ) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,rapper,males,sunglasses,brown,green color,three quarter length,square,weekend activities,leather jacket,t-shirt,leather,snoop dogg,jacket,charlotte – north carolina,fur,graphic print,fur trim,khaki green,brown jacket,multichain necklace,brewery,north carolina – us state,mirrored sunglasses

10. 2019 All Star Weekend Hosted by Lil Baby + Fabolous Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Mike Gardner, Meek Mill, Jadakiss and Fabolous attend 2019 All Star weekend Party Hosted by Lil Baby + Fabolous at Oak on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,usa,topix,music,males,weekend activities,five people,charlotte – north carolina,meek mill,jadakiss,north carolina – us state,fabolous – musician,baby – human age

11. 2019 All Star Weekend Hosted by Lil Baby + Fabolous Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: DJ Clue attends 2019 All Star weekend Party Hosted by Lil Baby + Fabolous at Oak on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,music,males,three quarter length,incidental people,weekend activities,charlotte – north carolina,dj clue,north carolina – us state

12. 2019 All Star Weekend Hosted by Lil Baby + Fabolous Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Rapper Dave East attends 2019 All Star weekend Party Hosted by Lil Baby + Fabolous at Oak on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,looking at camera,portrait,music,rapper,headshot,males,incidental people,weekend activities,charlotte – north carolina,north carolina – us state,dave east,baby – human age

13. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Mark Cuban attends the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,two people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,charlotte – north carolina,mark cuban,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

14. 2019 Taco Bell Skills Challenge Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: Actor/comedian Chris Tucker watches play during the Taco Bell Skills Challenge as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,actor,sport,males,three people,basketball – sport,nba,comedian,chris tucker,watching,sports activity,charlotte – north carolina,nba all-star weekend,nba skills challenge,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,2019

15. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Spike Lee (L) and Quavo (R) attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,waist up,sport,males,three people,basketball – sport,nba,charlotte – north carolina,spike lee,quavious marshall,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

16. 2019 All Star Weekend Hosted by Lil Baby + Fabolous Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Rapper Dave East and Rapper Fabolous attend 2019 All Star weekend Party Hosted by Lil Baby + Fabolous at Oak on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,waist up,music,rapper,males,two people,weekend activities,charlotte – north carolina,north carolina – us state,dave east,fabolous – musician,baby – human age

17. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) J. Cole, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,sport,males,females,three people,basketball – sport,nba,j. cole,gabrielle union,charlotte – north carolina,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,dwyane wade – basketball player

18. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Gucci Mane (L) and Keyshia Ka’Oir attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,pink color,topix,sport,males,two people,basketball – sport,nba,casual clothing,gucci mane,green color,bra,necklace,jeans,pants,charlotte – north carolina,sweatshirt,pink pants,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,keyshia ka’oir,spectrum center

19. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: 2 Chainz (L) and Dwyane Wade attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,hat,topix,sport,males,sunglasses,two people,basketball – sport,nba,brown,top – garment,pants,warm clothing,charlotte – north carolina,fur,fur coat,black pants,2 chainz,multichain necklace,white pants,black hat,brown coat,white color,black color,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,dwyane wade – basketball player,coat – garment

20. Mtn Dew ICE Brings Fans Closer Than Courtside At Courtside Studios During All-Star Weekend 2019 – Day 1 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars Marvin Bagley III and Jaren Jackson Jr., WNBA Rookie of the Year A’ja Wilson and Charlamagne Tha God on stage at MTN DEW ICE Courtside Studios during NBA All-Star 2019 at Epicentre on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for MTN DEW ICE) color image,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,four people,nba,day 1,charlotte – north carolina,charlamagne tha god,courtside,god,dew,wnba,women’s basketball,rookie,north carolina – us state,a’ja wilson,marvin bagley,jaren jackson – basketball player – born 1999

21. Mtn Dew ICE Brings Fans Closer Than Courtside At Courtside Studios During All-Star Weekend 2019 – Day 1 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Offest, Quavo, and Takeoff of Migos on stage at MTN DEW ICE Courtside Studios during NBA All-Star 2019 at Epicentre on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for MTN DEW ICE) color image,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,males,three people,nba,day 1,charlotte – north carolina,all star,migos,kiari cephus,quavious marshall,kirshnik ball,stage – performance space,north carolina – us state

22. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,sport,males,females,three people,basketball – sport,nba,gabrielle union,charlotte – north carolina,farm,democratic republic of the congo,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,dwyane wade – basketball player,religious blessing

23. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Gucci Mane (R) attends the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,males,two people,basketball – sport,nba,gucci mane,charlotte – north carolina,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

24. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: J. B. Smoove attends the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,sport,males,basketball – sport,nba,incidental people,full body isolated,charlotte – north carolina,j.b. smoove,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

25. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Russell Westbrook (L) and J.Cole attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,males,two people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,square,j. cole,baseball cap,hooded shirt,charlotte – north carolina,graphic print,zipper,sweatshirt,russell westbrook,white color,black color,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

26. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Russell Westbrook, Hamidou Diallo, Raymond Felton, and Paul George pose after the AT&T Slam Dunk during the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,portrait,sport,males,four people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,charlotte – north carolina,taking a shot – sport,farm,slam dunk,at&t,russell westbrook,paul george – basketball player,raymond felton,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,hamidou diallo

27. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Fat Joe, Spike Lee, and 2 Chainz attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,males,three people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,charlotte – north carolina,spike lee,fat joe,2 chainz,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

28. NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities Source:Getty Actor Jamie Foxx, left, sits near Gabrielle Union, right and her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade, courtside during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,celebration,actor,sport,sitting,men,nba,gabrielle union,husband,charlotte – north carolina,all star,jamie foxx,courtside,close to,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,dwyane wade – basketball player

29. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Dikembe Mutumbo, Dominique Wilkins, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley, Bill Russell, Julius Erving and Alonzo Mourning attend the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,basketball – sport,large group of people,nba,charles barkley,julius erving,charlotte – north carolina,bill russell – basketball player,kareem abdul-jabbar,alonzo mourning,dominique wilkins,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,dikembe mutombo

30. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: J. Cole helps out a dunk at the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,sport,assistance,basketball – sport,nba,incidental people,shoe,full body isolated,j. cole,pants,hooded shirt,charlotte – north carolina,sock,all star,slam dunk,graphic print,black pants,white shoe,white color,black color,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state

31. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) 2 Chainz, Quavo and Gucci Mane attend the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,medium group of people,basketball – sport,nba,gucci mane,charlotte – north carolina,all star,2 chainz,quavious marshall,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state

32. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: Meek Mill attends the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,males,sunglasses,basketball – sport,nba,casual clothing,incidental people,full body isolated,jeans,embroidery,hooded shirt,charlotte – north carolina,all star,meek mill,torn,zipper,appliqué,weathered,ripped jeans,black color,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state

33. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: J. Cole greets Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union at the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,males,females,three people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,greeting,j. cole,gabrielle union,charlotte – north carolina,all star,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,dwyane wade – basketball player

34. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: Dwayne Wade and Jamie Foxx at the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,males,basketball – sport,nba,five people,charlotte – north carolina,jamie foxx,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,dwyane wade – basketball player

35. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: Reggie Miller (L) and Spike Lee attend the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,males,two people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,charlotte – north carolina,all star,spike lee,reggie miller,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state

36. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: Quavo and Gabrielle Union attend the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,females,medium group of people,basketball – sport,nba,gabrielle union,charlotte – north carolina,all star,quavious marshall,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state