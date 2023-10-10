14 Beauty Products You Need To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

Amazon’s second biggest shopping event of the year is officially upon us — welcome to Amazon Prime Day, aka Prime Big Day Deals! From Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, the two-day shopping extravaganza is set to give shoppers everything they desire. Folks who missed the first sale in July 2023 now have the chance to capitalize on the huge sales. In essence, it’s the perfect time to prepare for the holiday season.
In case you’re new to Amazon Prime Day, we’re here to give you the lay of the land. First, the sale officially kicked off early this morning and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. There are countless items up for grabs that you may not even realize you need — from innovative tech gadgets to home essentials and everything in between. And, of course, the e-retailer is coming in a major clutch with beauty essentials for folks needing a re-stock or gifting to loved ones — all without pesky shipping costs.
Speaking of beauty, Amazon Prime Day has a wide range of deals spanning body care, hair care, hairstyling, makeup, and skincare lanes. Of course, there are too many goodies to keep track of. However, the Hello Beautiful team is always determined to keep our readers ten steps ahead of the game. That said, we have rounded up some of our favorite items to stock up on. Whether you’re in need of a new leave-in conditioner or simply looking to get your blemishes under control, we’ve got you covered. So, without further ado, here are 14 beauty products worth adding to your Amazon Prime Day shopping list! Flex your fingers and get ready to virtually shop until you drop!
1. Gisou Honey Infused Hair WashSource:Amazon
Say hello to moisture! The Gisou Goney Infused Hair Wash works like magic to cleanse your hair without stripping it and restores your mane’s natural moisture balance to promote healthy hair.
2. OUAI Hair OilSource:Amazon
Protect your tresses from the effects of heat-styling products with the help of a hair oil. This multitasking number also shows frizz who’s the boss, prevents breakage and keeps your hair color in tip-top shape.
3. Mirabella Glow Duo, LED Lit Lip Gloss & Hyaluronic Pressed Powder Gift SetSource:Amazon
Take your primping game to the next level with the Mirabella Glow Duo. The set features a non-sticky lip gloss that adds nourishment and shine and a hyaluronic-based pressed powder meant to blur imperfections and keep shine at bay.
4. Lumene Nordic-C [Valo] Triple Glow Radiance ElixirSource:Amazon
Get ready to glow! The Lumene Nordic-C [Valo] Triple Glow Radiance Elixir is an antioxidant serum that packs a mighty punch to give your skin lasting hydration and radiance.
5. FoxyBae Mini Travel Kit for Hair StylingSource:Amazon
Achieving salon-quality results while traveling has just become easier. FoxyBae’s Mini Travel kit comes equipped with a compact curling iron, hair straightener, and blow dryer ready to bring your desired look to life with ease. Plus, the tools come in an easy-to-carry pouch that fits in your suitcase perfectly.
6. THAYERS Milky Hydrating Face CleanserSource:Amazon
Prepare to make your dream of gentle cleaning a reality. This cult-favorite brand is known for its dermatologist-approved milky cleanser that hydrates and gently lifts away dirt, oil, and debris without the harsh feel.
7. NAILS.INC Manicure Me 4-Piece Nail Polish SetSource:Amazon
Skip the salon and flex your DIY skills with an at-home manicure and pedicure with the help of NAILS.INC’s nail polish set. The set boasts a base, top coat, pale-pink polish, and repair oil to cover all the bases.
8. Live Tinted Huestick Corrector/ Eye, Lip, and Cheek Color CorrectorSource:Amazon
Multifunctional products will always be at the top of our list. This huestick can be worn on the eyes, lips, and cheeks for a blush of color or under makeup to neutralize hyperpigmentation for a flawless complexion.
9. Jane Ireland PurePressed® Eye Shadow PaletteSource:Amazon
On the hunt for rich, highly-pigmented eyeshadow palettes? Add this find to your list! Jane Iredale offers eyeshadow palettes ranging from mattes to shimmers to help you create gorgeous looks that can transition from day to night with ease.
10. NURIVE CoreVital Retinol CreamSource:Amazon
Kick your anti-aging routine into overdrive with the help of a retinol cream. NURIVE’s beloved formula works wonders to replenish skin with moisture, restore radiance, help to minimize fine lines and improve the overall look of your skin.
11. Avarelle Pimple PatchesSource:Amazon
Your pimple-popping days are officially over! Avarelle Pimple Patches do the work for you to remove the debris and hunk from your pimples, leaving you with clearer-looking skin with just one use.
12. Milk Shake Leave-In Conditioner Spray Detangler for Natural HairSource:Amazon
Show your hair some extra on your next wash day with the Milk Shake Leave-In Conditioner Spray Detangler. This essential is gentle enough for all hair types and works to smooth, nourish, and hydrate strands from root to tip.
13. VItabrid C¹² Dual Drop SerumSource:Amazon
Bright, healthy-looking skin is officially on the menu! The VItabrid C¹² Dual Drop Serum is chock-full of age-defying ingredients that work to brighten, hydrate, and soften skin like no other.
14. Fleur & Bee Rosewater Toner | 100% Vegan & Cruelty Free | Hydrating Rose Water Spray MistSource:Amazon
A refreshing spritz of your face goes a long way with the overall health of your skin. This rosewater toner soothes, softens, and gives your skin an instant refresh when needed.
