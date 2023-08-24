93.9 WKYS
Cowboys Fans Ranked The Most Annoying In The NFL

Published on August 24, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars v Detroit Lions

Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

 

The fall is near, which means football season is upon us.

As we approach the first official game of the NFL season, you may wonder which cities may or may not have the most passionate fanbase.

As we know, The Ravens Flock are die-hard Baltimore fans and they are among the top 10, but there are several cities with high ranks.

Gambling.com decided to analyze the total amount of social media posts that have been made over the past year in which each fanbase is referred to as “annoying” in order to reveal the Most Annoying Fans in the NFL

Below are the results of their research and the top 10 cities with the most annoying fans.

Do any of these cities surprise you?

Keep scrolling to see which fans made the top 10!

1. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Source:Getty

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

3. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

5. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Source:Getty

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

7. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Source:Getty

8. New York Jets 

New York Jets  Source:Getty

9. New York Giants

New York Giants Source:Getty

10. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty
