Listen Live
Music

Best Burna Boy Songs for his Birthday

Published on July 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Glastonbury Festival 2024 - Day Five

Source: Harry Durrant / Getty

Happy Birthday to Burna Boy, the Afro-fusion superstar born Today on July 2, 1991!

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, has taken the music world by storm with his distinctive sound that merges Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, and more.

With hits like “Ye,” “On the Low,” and “Anybody,” he has become an international icon, celebrated for his rich vocals and compelling storytelling. A

s he marks another year, fans globally honor his artistry and anticipate the incredible music he will continue to create. Happy Birthday, Burna Boy!

Check out his best songs below!

Best Burna Boy Songs for his Birthday  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Ye

2. On the Low

3. Anybody

4. Last Last

5. Gbona

6. Killin Dem (with Zlatan)

7. Dangote

8. Gum Body (feat. Jorja Smith)

9. Odogwu

10. Location (with Dave)

11. Monsters You Made (feat. Chris Martin)

12. Bank on It

13. Wonderful

14. 23

15. Way Too Big

16. Real Life (feat. Stormzy)

17. Pull Up

18. Collateral Damage

19. Sekkle Down (with J Hus)

20. Soke

More From KYSDC
Trending
Cash For Dad
Contests

Dad’s Cash: Enter To Win $250 For Father’s Day!

Money
Contests

Rate Our Music For A Chance to Win $250 Cash For Gas!

15 items
Entertainment

Binge These Freedom Films That Celebrate Black Stories This Fourth of July

Entertainment

Rihanna Hypocritically Slips into GloRilla’s DMs Asking For an Album

Entertainment

Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss of Xscape Discuss Reality TV and Queens of R&B Tour

Music

Next Chapter: JT Announces Release Date For Debut Solo Mixtape ‘City Cinderella’ + Reveals Artwork

Entertainment

COCO Jones Talks Black Girl Magic, Working With Nickelodeon, Brent Faiyaz, and More!

20 items
Celebrity

CASSIUS Gems: Saweetie’s Most Icy (& Sultry) Instagram Moments

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close