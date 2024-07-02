Best Burna Boy Songs for his Birthday

Happy Birthday to Burna Boy, the Afro-fusion superstar born Today on July 2, 1991!
Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, has taken the music world by storm with his distinctive sound that merges Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, and more.
With hits like “Ye,” “On the Low,” and “Anybody,” he has become an international icon, celebrated for his rich vocals and compelling storytelling. A
s he marks another year, fans globally honor his artistry and anticipate the incredible music he will continue to create. Happy Birthday, Burna Boy!
Check out his best songs below!
1. Ye
2. On the Low
3. Anybody
4. Last Last
5. Gbona
6. Killin Dem (with Zlatan)
7. Dangote
8. Gum Body (feat. Jorja Smith)
9. Odogwu
10. Location (with Dave)
11. Monsters You Made (feat. Chris Martin)
12. Bank on It
13. Wonderful
14. 23
15. Way Too Big
16. Real Life (feat. Stormzy)
17. Pull Up
18. Collateral Damage
19. Sekkle Down (with J Hus)
20. Soke
