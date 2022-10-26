93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The jack o’ lanterns are on display. The candy aisles are sold out, and heavy fog creates a mystifying scene over fallen leaves. It can only mean one thing, our favorite spooky holiday is here. Halloween has arrived and we’re anticipating some fun celebrity Halloween costumes to follow.

Each year, celebrities bring their A-game to the fun holiday — going all out on their costumes. From Heidi Klum, who throws the most anticipated Halloween party of the year, to wondering who will dress like who, we’re totally invested in celebrity Halloween costumes. And so are they. Its become ever so popular for celebs to dress up like their favorite celeb, icon, or personality.

In a 2018 interview with TheHollywoodReporter, the queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum, revealed why she loves the holiday so much. “When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it. All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me,” she said.

So let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes and moments!

20 Memorable Celebrity Halloween Costumes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com