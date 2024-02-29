Regardless of your background, we can all benefit from further educating ourselves on Black American history.
Black American history is not just a story of slavery, suffering, and poverty, but instead one of resilience, bravery, and determination. African Americans have played an integral part in shaping the nation as we know it today, from the civil rights movement to present-day activism.
Although uncovering the stories of our ancestors can be triggering to some, it’s also an eye-opening experience, unveiling perspectives and the real-life experiences of the people who have lived through it.
Below are 10 of the documentaries about Black History that you should watch today. Through these films, viewers can learn more about how Black Americans fought for their place in society and achieved many incredible successes despite the odds.
The post Best In Black: 10 Black History Documentaries You Should Watch appeared first on Black America Web.
Best In Black: 10 Black History Documentaries You Should Watch was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. THE BLACK HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
2. Slavery by Another Name
3. Freedom Riders
4. The Trials of Muhammad Ali
5. Who Killed Malcom X?
6. The 1619 Project
7. LA 92
8. King In The Wilderness
9.
10. I Am Not Your Negro
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Bravo Fans React To Porsha Williams Filing For Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of Marriage
-
Who TF Did I Marry: You Won’t Believe This Georgia Woman’s 6-Hour Viral TikTok Story Of Betrayal
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Drake Calls For Tory Lanez To Be Released From Prison & Immediately Sparks Backlash
-
Who Is Julius & Why Does The BeyHive Love Beyoncé’s Long Time Bodyguard?
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
20 Creepiest Things To Whisper In Someone’s Ear While Hugging