RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Melanin Overfloweth At Black Girls Rock! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. 2018 Black Girls Rock! – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Singer-songwriter and Rock Star Award recipient Janet Jackson attends 2018 Black Girls Rock! at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topics,topix,bestof,janet jackson,new jersey,award,achievement,modern rock,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,singer-songwriter,new jersey performing arts center

2. 2018 Black Girls Rock! – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Singer-songwriter and Rock Star Award recipient Janet Jackson attends 2018 Black Girls Rock! at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topics,topix,bestof,janet jackson,new jersey,award,achievement,modern rock,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,singer-songwriter,new jersey performing arts center

3. 2018 Black Girls Rock! – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Singer-songwriter and Star Power Award recipient Mary J. Blige attends 2018 Black Girls Rock! at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topics,topix,bestof,new jersey,award,mary j. blige,achievement,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,singer-songwriter,new jersey performing arts center

4. 2018 Black Girls Rock! – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Singer Ciara attends 2018 Black Girls Rock! at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topics,topix,bestof,new jersey,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,new jersey performing arts center

5. 2018 Black Girls Rock! – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Singer Ciara attends 2018 Black Girls Rock! at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topics,topix,bestof,new jersey,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,new jersey performing arts center

6. Black Girls Rock! 2018 – Backstage Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Naomi Campbell poses backstage during Black Girls Rock! 2018 at NJPAC on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,naomi campbell,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,bestof,looking at camera,portrait,smiling,new jersey,incidental people,backstage,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,new jersey performing arts center

7. 2018 Black Girls Rock! – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Actress/singer and 2018 Black Girls Rock! host Queen Latifah attends 2018 Black Girls Rock! at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topics,topix,bestof,new jersey,singer,actress,newark – new jersey,queen latifah,black girls rock awards,new jersey performing arts center

8. Black Girls Rock! 2018 – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Naturi Naughton attends the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet at NJPAC on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,smiling,new jersey,looking over shoulder,red carpet event,naturi naughton,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,new jersey performing arts center,alternative pose

9. Black Girls Rock! 2018 – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Misty Copeland attends the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet at NJPAC on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,smiling,new jersey,three quarter length,red carpet event,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,new jersey performing arts center,misty copeland

10. Black Girls Rock! 2018 – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Symone Sanders attends the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet at NJPAC on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,red carpet event,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,new jersey performing arts center

11. Black Girls Rock! 2018 – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Kyla Pratt attends the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet at NJPAC on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,red carpet event,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,new jersey performing arts center

12. Black Girls Rock! 2018 – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Cynthia Erivo and Lil Mama attend the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet at NJPAC on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,red carpet event,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,lil mama,new jersey performing arts center,cynthia erivo

13. Black Girls Rock! 2018 – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Storm Reid attends the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet at NJPAC on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new jersey,red carpet event,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,new jersey performing arts center,storm reid

14. Black Girls Rock! 2018 – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Angela Simmons attends the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet at NJPAC on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,red carpet event,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,new jersey performing arts center

15. Black Girls Rock! 2018 – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Amandla Stenberg attends the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet at NJPAC on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,red carpet event,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,new jersey performing arts center,amandla stenberg

16. Black Girls Rock! 2018 – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Bazaar Royale and Beverly Bond attend the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet at NJPAC on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,red carpet event,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,new jersey performing arts center

17. Black Girls Rock! 2018 – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 26: Seven Streeter attends the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet at NJPAC on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,red carpet event,newark – new jersey,black girls rock awards,new jersey performing arts center,sevyn streeter