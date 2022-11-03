Beyoncé Pays Homage To Takeoff: ‘Rest In Power’

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrities and fans are still mourning the devastating loss of Migos rapper Takeoff. On early Tuesday morning, the Atlanta native died after a chaotic shooting broke out at a Houston-based bowling alley and billiards hall following a private event at the venue. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was only 28 years old.

Fans, politicians, and a few star-studded celebs took to social media to share their reactions to the mega rap star’s untimely passing. 24-time Grammy-award winner Beyoncé updated the background of her website to a black and white photo of Takeoff. The image featured an emotional caption that read “Rest In Power.”

In 2018, Migos collaborated with the Houston native on her single “Apesh*t,” featuring Jay-Z.

A few other famous Houstonites also honored Takeoff. Travis Scott wrote a tribute to the rapper in his Instagram stories, writing, per Chron:

“Forever the space cadet. Forever the rocket the most humble the illest 4ever Take.”

While Machine Gun Kelly recalled how “proud” he was to be featured on Migos’ first mixtape back in 2009.

“I was so proud of that album… I’m just glad I got to experience SOME of his flowers while he was here. RIP Take.”

Investigators are still searching for more clues surrounding Take-off’s fatal shooting.

According to a few employees, the deadly incident occurred after a large group of people gathered outside the front door of the billiards and bowling hall. “It led to an argument where the shooting took place from the disagreement,” Sgt. Michael Arrington of Houston’s homicide division said, CNN reported. Witnesses have yet to come forward with any additional information about the shooting.

“A lot of people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement,” Sgt. Arrington added. “All we can hope is you all will reach out and give us evidence to solve the death of Takeoff.”

On Wednesday, Migos’ record label issued a statement claiming that Takeoff was killed by a stray bullet, though police have not confirmed the news yet.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the statement read. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

Officials believe the suspects responsible for Takeoff’s murder were possibly in their 20s. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at least two guns were discharged during the tragic incident. “Police are in the process of tracing shell casings and reviewing surveillance footage,” CNN noted.

“Mark my words. This great city, with our great citizens, with our police department – we will find who’s responsible for it. … We’re going to get them in custody,” Finner said during a press conference.

Takeoff was the youngest member of the rap trio Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. The Grammy-nominated rappers came together in 2008, selling multi-platinum hits like 2013’s “Versace” and 2016’s “Bad and Boujee.” The latter would earn the rap trio a number-one spot on the Billboard chart.

In 2018, the Atlanta native released his debut solo album, “The Last Rocket.” Earlier this week, Takeoff celebrated his new single “Messy” alongside Quavo.

Here are a few more celebrities mourning the loss of the famous Hip-Hop titan.

Beyoncé Pays Homage To Takeoff: ‘Rest In Power’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com