Billy Ray Cyrus’ Remix Of Lil Nas X ‘Old Town Road’ Has Black Twitter Do-Si-Do’ing & Twerking Into Oblivion

It’s only April and 2019 is officially strange AF.

Case in point: Black Twitter is hee-hawing itself into a frenzy because county icon Billy Ray Cyrus completely snapped on this Lil Nas X “Old Town Road” remix.

Yes, you read that correctly: Mullet-rocking Billy Ray Cyrus. Achey Breaky Heart Billy Ray. Culture vulture Miley Cyrus‘ Pappy. Snapped on a rapper’s song.

I told you this was strange.

See, it all started when Lil Nas X popular twangy song was taken off the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart because they claimed the Black artist’s song was “lacking too many elements of traditional country” music.

Apparently, Cyrus heard about the controversy and decided to lend his voice to the remix, perhaps as a means of adding “country cred” to the hit.

“@lilnasx Been watching everything going on with OTR. When I got thrown off the charts, Waylon Jennings said to me “Take this as a compliment” means you’re doing something great! Only Outlaws are outlawed. Welcome to the club!” Cyrus tweeted.

.@LilNasX Been watching everything going on with OTR. When I got thrown off the charts, Waylon Jennings said to me “Take this as a compliment” means you’re doing something great! Only Outlaws are outlawed. Welcome to the club! — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 3, 2019

Here’s the dynamic duo together in the studio:

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus! pic.twitter.com/gkpl8018TU — Album Alerts (@AlbumAlerts) April 5, 2019

And baby…I’m no country music fan, BUT ISSA BOP!

Take a quick listen:

Old Town Road…. the remix out now! 🤠 @lilnasx pic.twitter.com/s0emFSzkHl — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 5, 2019

Mr. Cyrus snapped!!!

And Black Twitter can’t help but to do-si-do and twerk all night and all day to it. Take a look!

