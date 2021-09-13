HomeCelebrity News

9 Men Who Represent Why 'National Bald Is Beautiful Day' Was Created

Posted 12 hours ago

September 13th marks National Bald Is Beautiful Day! Being bald, whether it was by choice or not, comes with confidence. It’s always great to be reminded that our hair doesn’t define us! As we know baldness can happen in different ways. Whether the cause is due to illness, medication, family heritage or age, hair loss can be considered stressful for both men and women.

Bald is beautiful in so many ways. Baldness is a vulnerability.

As you scroll through the photos below of a few of our favorite famous men with bald heads, we hope their confidence lives through you! Also make sure to checkout our favorite women rocking a bladie here: I Am Not My Hair: 15 Black Bald Beauties Giving Us Life

1. LL Cool J

Rapper LL Cool J Barechested Wearing a Crown Source:Getty

2. Tyrese Gibson

Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Common

Steward Speaker Series: Common Source:Steward Speaker Series Website

4. Dave Chappelle

US-ENTERTAINMENT-HUMOR-MARK TWAIN AWARD Source:Getty

5. Dwayne Johnson & Vin Diesel

FILES-ENTERTAINMENT-US-FILM-OFFBEAT Source:Getty

6. Michael Jordan

BKN-JAZZ-BULLS-JORDAN Source:Getty

7. Samuel L. Jackson

2009 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Source:Getty

8. Boris Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe Partners with Depend for Stand Strong for Men's Health program Source:Getty

9. Tom Joyner

Tom Joyner One More Time Source:Radio 1 Digital - Charlotte
