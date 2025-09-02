As we’ve come to understand year after year, day after day, even death is unfortunately an inevitable part of life. Still, as much of a fact as that may be, the blow of experiencing loss never gets any easier, nor does reporting on the subject in Black culture.

UPDATED: 1:30 pm EST September 2nd, 2025

George Raveling, a Hall of Fame college basketball coach and influential Nike executive, died at 88, his family announced Tuesday. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after battling cancer.

Raveling’s basketball career began as a player at Villanova from 1957 to 1960. He later served as an assistant coach at his alma mater in 1963 before leading programs at Maryland, Washington State, Iowa, and USC. He earned three Pac-10 Coach of the Year honors and was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

After retiring from coaching in 1994, Raveling joined Nike as its global basketball sports marketing director. He was instrumental in convincing Michael Jordan to sign with the brand, a move that transformed sports marketing. “Sonny [Vaccaro] likes to take the credit, but it really wasn’t Sonny—it was actually George Raveling,” Jordan said in 2015.

Raveling also played a role in history outside of sports. He was a guard at Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 March on Washington and obtained the original “I Have a Dream” speech, which he later donated to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

4. Danielle Spencer Dr. Danielle Spencer, best known for her role as Dee Thomas on the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!!, has passed away at the age of 60. The news was shared by her co-star Haywood Nelson via Instagram, where he paid tribute to her life and legacy. Spencer, affectionately referred to as “Dr. Dee,” was remembered as a “brilliant, loving, positive, pragmatic warrior” who battled cancer with resilience.

5. T-Hood Gwinnett County Police got a call around 7 p.m. about a fight that ended in gunfire at a home on Lee Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. They gave him first aid and rushed him to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. The victim was identified as 33-year-old rapper Tevin Hood, aka T-Hood. His family confirmed his identity to Channel 2 Action News. Police haven’t shared many details about what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been made yet.

6. Hitman Howie Tee Hitman Howie Tee, a pioneering Hip-Hop producer, left an enduring legacy in the music industry. Known for crafting iconic hits like Special Ed’s “I Got It Made” and Chubb Rock’s “Treat ’Em Right,” his innovative, sample-driven beats defined Hip-Hop’s golden era. Howie Tee’s visionary approach extended beyond production; he mentored rising talents such as Spencer Bellamy and played a pivotal role in blending R&B and Hip-Hop through hits like Color Me Badd’s “I Wanna Sex You Up.” His profound influence and dedication to creativity continue to inspire generations in both the Hip-Hop community and the wider music world.

7. Rahaman Ali Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, passed away on August 1, 2025, at the age of 82. Born Rudolph Arnett Clay on July 18, 1943, Rahaman pursued a professional boxing career from 1964 to 1972, often training and traveling with his iconic brother. While his own career was modest, Rahaman was a constant source of support for Muhammad, embodying the spirit of “my brother’s keeper.”

9. Robbie Pardlo Robbie Pardlo, a former member of the R&B and hip-hop group City High, has passed away at the age of 46.

10. Young Noble Young Noble, a key member of the iconic hip-hop group The Outlawz, has tragically passed away at 47. Born Rufus Lee Cooper III, he reportedly died by suicide in Atlanta. Noble joined The Outlawz in 1996, personally added by Tupac Shakur, and contributed to tracks on Tupac’s posthumous album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, including “Hail Mary.” Beyond group success, he released solo albums like Noble Justice. After surviving a heart attack in 2021, he focused on health and remained active. His sudden passing has left the hip-hop community mourning a talented artist and Tupac’s legacy preserver.

11. Eddie “Supa” Lewis The music community is mourning the loss of Eddie Lewis, better known as Supa, the frontman of the pioneering 90s house group Aly-Us. Supa’s name became synonymous with “Follow Me,” a defining anthem of the house music genre. His soulful, heartfelt vocal performance transformed the track into a symbol of unity and connection, resonating on dance floors worldwide. Emerging from New Jersey’s vibrant underground house scene, Aly-Us and their iconic hit struck a chord with listeners, inspiring a sense of collective joy and hope. “Follow Me” wasn’t just a song—it was an invitation to come together, a celebration of belonging that transcended barriers. Decades on, it has retained its relevance, embraced anew by younger generations who have discovered its magic. The track now thrives in diverse settings, from classic club playlists to modern trail-ride music collections.

12. Dave Parker Baseball mourns the loss of one of its most charismatic and talented figures, Dave Parker, who passed away at the age of 74 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Known as “The Cobra,” Parker was a larger-than-life presence both on and off the field, leaving an indelible mark on the game during his 19-year career.

13. Walter Scott Walter Scott, co-founder of the legendary R&B group The Whispers, has passed away at the age of 81 after a brief illness. Known for their smooth harmonies and timeless hits, The Whispers became a cornerstone of soul music, touching millions of fans worldwide. Formed in Los Angeles in the early 1960s, The Whispers included Walter and his twin brother Wallace “Scotty” Scott, alongside Nicholas Caldwell, Marcus Hutson, and Leaveil Degree. The group’s journey to stardom was a slow and steady climb, but their breakthrough came in 1980 with the disco classic “And the Beat Goes On.” This hit, along with other iconic tracks like “Lady” and “Rock Steady,” cemented their place in music history

15. Cavin Yarbrough Cavin Yarbrough, one-half of the legendary R&B duo Yarbrough & Peoples, has passed away at the age of 72 due to complications from heart disease. His wife and musical partner, Alisa Peoples, shared the heartbreaking news, calling him her “guardian angel.” The duo, best known for their 1981 hit “Don’t Stop The Music,” left an indelible mark on the 1980s music scene. Their unique blend of soulful vocals and funky beats produced other hits like “Heartbeats” and “I Wouldn’t Lie.” Cavin and Alisa’s journey began in Dallas as childhood friends, evolving into a lifelong partnership in music and love.

16. Esaw Snipes-Garner Esaw Snipes-Garner, a dedicated activist and widow of Eric Garner, passed away at the age of 58 due to undisclosed health complications. Her death was announced by Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN), with heartfelt tributes highlighting her resilience and advocacy. Esaw became a prominent voice against police brutality following the tragic death of her husband, Eric Garner, in 2014. Eric Garner’s death, caused by a prohibited chokehold during an encounter with NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo, sparked national outrage. Despite video evidence and a medical examiner ruling it a homicide, Pantaleo was not indicted, fueling widespread protests and calls for justice.

17. Ananda Lewis Ananda Lewis, a cherished MTV VJ and talk show host, has passed away at 52. Emerging as a cultural icon in the late 1990s, she became a household name hosting Total Request Live and Hot Zone. Later, she pursued deeper storytelling on The Ananda Lewis Show. Diagnosed with stage III breast cancer in 2020, Lewis shared her health battles openly, championing the importance of early detection and prevention. Beyond her media career, she was a carpenter, advocate, and devoted mother to her son, Langston. Ananda’s legacy is defined by her resilience, authenticity, and a commitment to inspiring others to prioritize their well-being.

19. Wayne Lewis Wayne Lewis, a beloved voice in R&B and a founding member of the legendary group Atlantic Starr, passed away on June 5, 2025, at age 68. The announcement, shared on the band’s official Facebook page, expressed sorrow and requested privacy for his family. Fans and fellow musicians alike mourned his loss, calling him “the voice of a generation.” Atlantic Starr was formed in 1976 in White Plains, New York, by Wayne and his brothers David and Jonathan. The group became known for their soulful harmonies and timeless hits. They achieved major success in the 1980s and 1990s with songs like “Always,” a pop chart-topper, and “Masterpiece,” their last significant chart success in 1992. Another classic, “Secret Lovers,” helped secure their roster with Warner Brothers and made them an enduring name in R&B.

20. Norman Hutchins Hutchins began his gospel music career in 1992, but his major breakthrough came with his 1999 album, Nobody But You. Subsequent albums like Battlefield and Spontaneous Praise, Vol. 1 showcased his ability to seamlessly blend traditional gospel with contemporary influences. Such dedication earned him widespread acclaim, including Dove Award and Grammy nominations, and solidified his role as a leading voice in gospel music. Beyond music, Hutchins co-founded Frontline Ministries in Dover, Delaware, guiding others in their spiritual journeys. His songs, including “Jesus I Love You,” remain anthems of hope and salvation.

21. Khadiyah Lewis Khadiyah Lewis, best known for her role on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, has reportedly passed away. Her death was confirmed by her brother in an emotional social media post. At this time, the circumstances surrounding her passing have not been made public. Lewis, affectionately known as “KD,” was more than just a reality TV personality, she was a dynamic entrepreneur and businesswoman. She successfully owned and operated three businesses: a real estate investment firm, a financial services company, and a consulting agency. Her drive and ambition left a mark both on and off-screen.

22. Jim Marshall Jim Marshall has passed away at the age of 87. A cornerstone of the Vikings’ famed Purple People Eaters defense, Marshall’s storied career included 270 consecutive starts, a record among defensive players. His unwavering commitment and leadership made him a revered captain, guiding the Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances. Off the field, Marshall impacted countless lives, fostering unity and embodying resilience throughout his life. His legacy continues to inspire through the Vikings’ Captains Legacy Wall, a tribute to his enduring spirit. The football world mourns the loss of a true icon who shaped the game.

23. Mike McCallum Mike McCallum, the legendary Jamaican boxer famously known as “The Bodysnatcher,” has passed away at the age of 68. A pioneer in the sport, McCallum made history as the first Jamaican to win a world title in 1984 by defeating Sean Mannion at Madison Square Garden. Across his illustrious career, he claimed world titles in three weight classes, amassing 49 victories, 36 by knockout, in 55 fights. McCallum was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003, cementing his legacy. On May 31, he tragically fell ill while driving to a Las Vegas gym, marking the end of an era in boxing.

25. Michael “Chicago Mike” Sumler of Kool & The Gang Sumler joined Kool & The Gang in 1985, initially as a stylist and choreographer, where he played a vital role in shaping the band’s vibrant stage presence. Over time, he became their hype man, energizing audiences before shows and even lending his voice as a background vocalist. His contributions, both on and off the stage, left an indelible mark on the band’s legacy. “He always wanted to see other people succeed in the business that he’d been around most of his life,” said Adrian Meeks of Song Source Music Group. Meeks described Sumler as “always jovial, kind, and uplifting.” Greg Williams of Switch echoed this sentiment, calling Sumler “one of those people God put on Earth to teach kindness and inspire others.”

26. Charles Rangel Rangel’s career was marked by historic achievements and steadfast dedication to his Harlem constituents. He served 23 terms in Congress, representing New York’s 15th congressional district from 1971 to 2017. A champion for civil rights and economic justice, Rangel co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus in 1971, a pivotal step in amplifying Black voices in the legislative process.

27. Sacha Jenkins Sacha Jenkins, a pivotal figure in hip-hop culture, leaves behind a legacy that spans journalism, filmmaking, and cultural preservation. Raised in Queens, Jenkins co-founded ego trip magazine in 1994, shaping hip-hop journalism and spearheading projects like ego trip’s Book of Rap Lists. His work graced major outlets such as The Source and Rolling Stone, and he co-wrote Eminem’s biography, The Way I Am. Jenkins’ directorial credits include the acclaimed Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men and Fresh Dressed, celebrating hip-hop’s history. A former graffiti artist, he also celebrated global street art through his Piecebook series. His influence will resonate for generations.

28. Latonya Pottain Pottain, known for her appearance on Season 11 of TLC’s reality series “My 600-Lb. Life,” passed away on May 17, 2025, at the age of 40. She died at Christus Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. According to the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office, her preliminary cause of death was acute on chronic congestive heart failure, with her passing being ruled natural. A final autopsy report is still pending.

29. Rapper LGP Qua Qua, whose real name is Qidere Johnson, grew up in North Philly. He got serious about music after spending a short time in jail back in 2016. That experience changed him, and he decided to use his voice to inspire others. He started gaining attention in 2017 when one of his powerful freestyles during Meek Mill’s incarceration went viral. It even caught the attention of big names like Jay-Z and Nas. LGP Qua was known for real, heartfelt tracks like “Stay Woke,” “Reaper,” and “Hungry Before the Bite.” He also worked with Will.i.am on “INSOMNIAC (woke)” and teamed up with Foot Locker on a positive campaign.

30. John Edwards John Edwards, the former lead singer of The Spinners, passed away at 80, marking the end of an era for one of R&B’s most beloved vocal groups. Edwards, who joined The Spinners in 1977, brought his powerful voice and unique style to the group during their second wave of success. Stepping in after Philippe Wynne’s departure, Edwards made an indelible mark with hits like “Working My Way Back to You” and “Cupid,” showcasing his incredible range and soulful tones.

31. Chet Lemon Chet Lemon, a beloved figure in Major League Baseball and a key member of the Detroit Tigers’ 1984 World Series championship team, has passed away at 70. A three-time All-Star, Lemon’s 16-year career was marked by his standout defense and clutch hitting, including a record 509 putouts in 1977. Off the field, he left an enduring legacy, dedicating his post-playing years to developing young athletes through the Chet Lemon School of Baseball and his foundation. Despite health challenges later in life, his passion for youth sports and mentoring remained unwavering. Lemon’s impact on baseball and beyond will not be forgotten.

32. Jim Dent Jim Dent, a trailblazing Black golfer known for his incredible skill and determination, passed away at the age of 85. Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia, Dent’s humble beginnings as a caddie at the local municipal golf course, “The Patch,” laid the foundation for his extraordinary career. Despite losing both parents by age 12 and facing countless challenges, he found his passion for golf on the same grounds where the Masters is held. Dent’s professional golf career began in the United Golfers Association, a circuit for Black players, before he earned his PGA Tour card in 1970. Known for his tremendous driving distance, he won the inaugural World Long Drive Championship in 1974. Over a 16-year stint on the PGA Tour, Dent played in at least 22 tournaments annually. His most notable PGA performance came in the 1972 Walt Disney World Open, where he finished runner-up behind Jack Nicklaus.

36. Eddie Fluellen The music world and fans of soulful funk are mourning the loss of Eddie Fluellen, a key member of the beloved 1970s group Switch. Known for their smooth harmonies, infectious grooves, and pioneering musicianship, Switch was a force on the Motown scene, and Eddie’s contributions as keyboardist and co-founder will forever resonate in the fabric of R&B history. Eddie’s passing was announced by fellow Switch member Jody Sims, who honored his friend and bandmate with heartfelt words. “Eddie was one of those rare souls,” Sims shared on social media, “incredibly talented in music, but even more impressive in the way he lived: genuine, humble, and full of heart.”

37. Young Scooter Atlanta rapper Young Scooter, whose real name was Kenneth Edward Bailey, tragically passed away on his 39th birthday during a shocking sequence of events in Southeast Atlanta. The incident occurred while he was reportedly attempting to flee a police encounter.

39. Lotto Savage Lotto Savage, an affiliate of 21 Savage and a member of the Slaughter Gang collective, has reportedly passed away. DJ Kutthroat, his manager and DJ, confirmed the news in an Instagram post saying, “Dam Lotto #RIPLottoSavage.”

40. Donald “Slick” Watts Donald “Slick” Watts, a beloved figure in Seattle sports history, has passed away at the age of 73. Known for his iconic crooked headband and unmatched charisma, Watts captured the hearts of basketball fans during his time with the Seattle Supersonics and continued to impact the community long after his playing days ended.

41. Oliver Miller Former NBA center Oliver Miller, affectionately known as “The Big O,” passed away on Wednesday at the age of 54, following a battle with cancer. Miller’s death was confirmed by Suns analyst Eddie Johnson, who shared the heartbreaking news on social media. The basketball world is now mourning the loss of a player whose presence on the court was as formidable as his personality off it.

42. Junior Bridgeman Junior Bridgeman, a former University of Louisville basketball star and billionaire entrepreneur, has died at 71 following a medical emergency during a fundraising event at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville. Known for his time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, Bridgeman transitioned from the NBA to extraordinary business success, owning over 450 restaurant franchises, a Coca-Cola bottling operation, and Ebony and Jet magazines. Tributes poured in, with Louisville leaders calling him an “icon” for his athletic and philanthropic contributions. Remembered for his generosity and integrity, Bridgeman leaves a remarkable legacy both on and off the court.

43. D’Wayne Wiggins D’Wayne Wiggins, a founding member of the iconic R&B group Tony! Toni! Tone!, passed away, surrounded by family and loved ones, after a courageous year-long battle with bladder cancer.

44. Roy Ayers Roy Ayers, the iconic jazz vibraphonist celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions to jazz-funk and neo-soul, passed away on March 4, 2025, in New York City at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness.

45. Angie Stone Angie Stone, iconic singer-songwriter, revolutionized music as a member of The Sequence and neo-soul pioneer. Her groundbreaking work in hip-hop and R&B leaves an enduring legacy in music and culture.

48. Jerry “Iceman” Butler Jerry initially gained fame as the lead singer of the R&B group The Impressions, a groundbreaking act that included iconic names like Curtis Mayfield. Together, they created influential tracks such as 1958’s “For Your Precious Love,” which Butler co-wrote and which became their defining hit.

49. Chelsea Reject Chelsea Reject, born Chelsea Alexander, was a Brooklyn-based indie rapper known for her introspective lyrics and experimental artistry. Emerging in the 2010s, she gained recognition with her mixtape “Cmplx,” collaborating with members of Pro Era and sharing stages with artists like Mobb Deep and Talib Kweli. Her music often reflected themes of anxiety, self-discovery, and resilience, blending laid-back production with fiery energy. Chelsea was also celebrated for her independent spirit, self-releasing projects like “This Is Not My Final Form” and touring internationally. Her work resonated with fans for its authenticity and emotional depth, making her a prominent figure in New York City’s underground rap scene.

51. Retired Lt. Col. Harry Stewart, Jr Stewart, Jr. was a retired U.S. Air Force officer and one of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, the first African-American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces. Born on July 4, 1924, Stewart served during World War II as a fighter pilot in the 332nd Fighter Group, famously known as the “Red Tails.”

53. Reatha “Rose” Grey Reatha “Rose” Grey was a member of the Retirement House and quickly became a viral TikTok sensation for her funny wit and zest for life. It was announced that she passed by her fellow friends, no cause of death was given.

56. Former NBA All-Star & Washington Bullet Gus Williams Williams received the nickname “The Wizard” for his dazzling ball-handling and quick drives. Over his career, Williams averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game with two All-Star selections and multiple All-NBA honors.

57. Dalyce Curry Dalyce Curry was an actress known for her role in “Blues Brothers.” She recently passed away at the age of 95 due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Her remains were found at her home in Altadena, California

58. Sam Moore Born in Miami, Florida, in October 1935, Moore grew up immersed in gospel music, singing in church choirs before his path led him to rhythm and blues. His life changed in the early 1960s when he met Dave Prater at a Miami nightclub. Together, they formed Sam & Dave, and the pair quickly became a driving force in soul music. Signed to the legendary Stax Records, their partnership with the songwriting team of Isaac Hayes and David Porter resulted in some of the genre’s most enduring classics.