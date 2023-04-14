Black Excellence On Display At NAN Convention 2023

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Social justice, police reform, and empowerment were key topics at Rev. Al Sharpton’s NAN Convention 2023 in NYC this weekend. The star-studded four-day summit, which took place at the Times Square Hotel, brought out Black leaders in entertainment, business, civil rights, education and other fields, to discuss the state of Black America and galvanize the Civil Rights Movement.

On Wednesday, Kerry Washington joined Rev. Al Sharpton for a fireside chat about the power and importance of voting. One of the more intriguing panels of the weekend was Ben Crump’s panel on police reform with the families of Tyre Nichols and other Black men and women killed by police. The panel featured Rodney Wells and Row Vaughn, the parents of Tyre Nichols – who was fatally beaten to death by Memphis police officers earlier this year. Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner and Wanda Cooper Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery also joined the panel. That night, Mayor Eric Adams presented Tyler Perry with the President’s Award at Keepers of the Dream – the Convention’s premier event honoring those who keep Dr. King’s vision for America alive. Andrew Young, Hill Harper, Jennifer Jones-Austin, Jane Rosenthal and Dr. Alfred Seawright were also honored.

On Thursday, Brittney Griner took the stage at the Women’s Empowerment Luncheon panel, accompanied by her wife Cherelle. Griner spoke about her horrific 10 months detained in a Russian penal colony and told the audience she plans to continue her fight to help Americans detained overseas. Earvin “Magic” Johnson also took the stage during the ‘Multi-Billion Dollar Dream Come True’ panel with Ron Busby Sr., President & CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., Michael J. Garner, Chief Business Diversity Officer, City-Wide Mayor’s Office of MWBEs, plus many more.

On Friday, Vice President Harris delivered the keynote address, as several cabinet secretaries were apart of the thousands of attendees throughout the convention. The amazing summit will continued into Saturday with a panel on protecting Black history in American schools. The panel will included Rev. Malcolm Byrd, NAN Director of Operations, NYC Chapters and Denora Getachew, CEO, of DoSomething.org

Check out photos from the National Action Network Convention 2023 below:

Black Excellence On Display At NAN Convention 2023 was originally published on newsone.com