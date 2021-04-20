Bulleit Whiskey Debuts Eco-Friendly Earth Day Cocktail Kit For Earth Day Sustainability

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

With Earth Day on the horizon, what better way to encourage sustainability than with libations. With that in mind, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey has teamed with American Forests and Cocktail Courier to create a limited-edition eco-friendly cocktail kit in honor of Earth Month and Earth Day 2021.

Already available over at Cocktail Courier, the kit includes and contains everything someone of proper drinking age, 21, needs to create an eco-friendly “Sip of Paradise” cocktail at-home. That would include an award-winning bottle of Bulleit Bourbon as well as pineapple cordial and citrus stock garnished with a dehydrated lemon wheel. It’s about sustainability so the citrus stock in the cocktail is made from the leftover hulls of the citrus (no need to toss those) while the pineapple cordial is crafted from using the pulp leftover from juicing.

The kit, which comes in two sizes (mini, $34.99, and classic, $69.99), arrives packaged with compostable materials and the drink itself was concocted by an expert mixologist. Even the at-home bartending tips included come printed on seed paper, so you can plant your own garnish garden. Rolling with the classic size (will also net you two upcycled Bulleit-branded rocks glasses.

“As a brand focused on building community, we are thrilled to team up with our friends at American Forests and Cocktail Courier, and with the input of a pioneering mixologist, Carley, to deliver this one-of-a-kind sustainable Earth Day Cocktail Kit experience to people at-home,” said Ricky Collett, Global & US Brand Director, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, in a statement. “Bulleit supports these trailblazers who are setting the standard for sustainable practices in their fields, and ultimately helping to preserve the environment for generations to come.”

This isn’t a money grab since Bulleit will donate 22% of kits sales during the month of April to American Forests in homage to Earth Day on April 22. American Forests is the oldest national nonprofit conservation organization in the US, and is committed to planting one million trees over the next five years to counter those greenhouse gasses as part of the Bulleit Frontier Fund.

Check out photos of the kit below. Drink responsibility while keeping that carbon footprint to a minimum.

