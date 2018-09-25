Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessy Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Cardi B Takes Paris Fashion Week View this post on Instagram I’m Mrs OMG that bitch is shameless . Dress: @michaelcostello PARIS A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 25, 2018 at 10:32am PDT Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina are fashion killers. From NYC to Milan and Paris, the sisters are slaying looks straight off the runway like it was made for them. Since their ascension to hip-hop royalty, Bardi and Hennessy make the perfect combination. Scroll through this gallery of Cardi and Hennessy’s best fashion moments…

2. Dolce & Gabbana – Front Row – Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 Source:Getty MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 23: Cardi B attends the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 23, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,looking at camera,smiling,italy,fashion,three quarter length,fashion show,spring summer collection,milan,milan fashion week,front row,cardi b,dolce & gabbana show

3. Dolce & Gabbana – Front Row – Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 Source:Getty MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 23: Cardi B attends the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 23, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,looking at camera,portrait,headshot,italy,fashion,fashion show,spring summer collection,milan,milan fashion week,front row,cardi b,dolce & gabbana show

4. 2018 US Weekly Most Stylish New Yorkers Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Hennessy Carolina attends the 2018 US Weekly Most Stylish New Yorkers at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge on September 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,purse,dress,three quarter length,time,bra,long hair,blond hair,tulle netting,pendant,long sleeved,wavy hair,bleached hair,white dress,sheer fabric,flared dress,black purse,short necklace,bar – drink establishment,minaudiere,white color,black color,middle hair part,hennessy carolina,rooftop

5. NYLON’s Annual Rebel Fashion Party At Gramercy Park Hotel Rose Bar Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Hennessy Carolina attends NYLON’s Annual Rebel Fashion Party at Gramercy Park Hotel Rose Bar at Gramercy Park Hotel on September 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Nylon) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,looking at camera,sunglasses,fashion,annual event,rebellion,gramercy park hotel,hennessy carolina

6. Dolce & Gabbana – Front Row – Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 Source:Getty MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 23: Cardi B attends the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 23, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,smiling,italy,fashion,incidental people,catwalk – stage,fashion show,fashion collection,spring summer collection,milan,milan fashion week,womenswear,cardi b,dolce & gabbana show

7. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Show Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Hennessy Carolina and Cardi B attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/VMN18/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,concert,two people,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,cardi b,hennessy carolina

8. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,pink color,new york city,looking at camera,music,concert,short hair,black hair,human body part,dress,award,purple,shoe,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,asymmetric clothing,asymmetric dress,ankle strap shoe,drop earring,off shoulder,purple dress,mtv video music awards,open toe,sandal,velvet,cleavage,pink shoe,pixie,cardi b

9. Tom Ford – Arrivals – September 2018 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 05: Cardi B attends the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on September 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,formalwear,full length,one person,evening gown,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,dress,fashion,ruched,black dress,fashion show,new york fashion week,fashion collection,jersey fabric,tom ford – designer label,black color,cardi b

10. Tom Ford – September 2018 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 05: Cardi B attends Tom Ford SS19 Fashion Show at Park Avenue Armory on September 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,formalwear,evening gown,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topics,topix,bestof,new york city,dress,fashion,ruched,black dress,fashion show,new york fashion week,fashion collection,spring summer collection,jersey fabric,armory,tom ford – designer label,park avenue,black color,cardi b,2019

11. Celebrity Sightings in New York City – September 6, 2018 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Rapper Cardi B is seen arriving to Jeremy Scott SS19 fashion show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,arrival,rapper,incidental people,celebrity sightings,fashion show,fashion collection,spring studios – new york,cardi b

12. Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 07: Cardi B attends Harper’s BAZAAR Celebrates ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld’ at The Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,harper’s bazaar,cardi b,plaza hotel – manhattan

13. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Recording artist Cardi B (L) and Hennessy Carolina attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,musician,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,two people,madison square garden,award,annual event,earring,awards ceremony,jewelry,grammy awards,messika,cardi b,time’s up – social movement,60th grammy awards,hennessy carolina,whyiwearawhiterose

14. Celebrities Visit MTV TRL – April 10, 2018 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: Hennessy Carolina and Cardi B visit MTV TRL at MTV Studios on April 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by MTV/TRL/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,black hair,two people,yellow,dress,international landmark,green color,pleated,ruffled,multi colored,shoe,mini dress,visit,long hair,hoop earring,floral pattern,straight hair,belt,mtv,jumpsuit,pendant,pointed toe,cap sleeve,animal pattern,open toe,thigh high boot,buckle,mtv trl,mtv times square studios,sandal,pantyhose,pastel colored,graphic print,shirt dress,cuff,white shoe,black belt – fashion item,multi colored dress,multichain necklace,open collar,button down dress,belt over top,white color,black color,middle hair part,cardi b,yellow belt,hennessy carolina

15. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Hennessy Carolina and recording artist Cardi B attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,musician,usa,new york city,music,madison square garden,award,annual event,awards ceremony,grammy awards,cardi b

16. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Hennessy Carolina attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,looking at camera,music,concert,sunglasses,human body part,award,multi colored,shoe,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,floor length,shorts,plaid,mtv video music awards,pointed toe,choker,cleavage,chunky jewelry,cap toe shoe,high waist,black shoe,double breasted,multichain necklace,long coat,black color,multi colored coat,coat – garment,multi colored shorts,hennessy carolina

17. Celebrity Sightings in New York City – September 6, 2018 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Hennessy Carolina is seen arriving to Jeremy Scott SS19 fashion show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,arrival,incidental people,celebrity sightings,fashion show,fashion collection,spring studios – new york,hennessy carolina

18. Disney Villains x The Blonds NYFW Show – Backstage and Front Row Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 07: Hennessy Carolina sits front row at the Disney Villains x The Blonds NYFW Show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Disney) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,looking at camera,sitting,fashion,three quarter length,incidental people,backstage,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,the blonds,spring studios – new york,hennessy carolina