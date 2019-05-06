Campy. This year’s theme for the MET Gala is “campy” and if you’re like us and Celine Dion, you were a little confused by what exactly that means. Hundreds of designers have spent months interpreting the theme leading to the biggest night in fashion.

Celebs are arriving, some stealing the show more than others. Billy Porter arrived on a gold chariot of men, while Lady Gaga wowed the crowd in a layered Brandon Maxwell look. Celine Dion gave us “Queen of the night” in an exciting fringe Oscar De La Renta ensemble.

With Rihanna skipping this year’s festivities, we have our eyes out for Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and other favorites!

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 MET Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kerby Jean-Raymond and Lena Waithe attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,lena waithe,kerby jean-raymond,camp – notes on fashion

2. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Katy Perry attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,katy perry,art museum,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

3. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE Source:Getty US actress Yara Shahidi arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2019 theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp”. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,arrival,actress,fashion,gala,annual event,human interest,new york state,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,yara shahidi,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,camp – notes on fashion

4. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Zendaya and Law Roach attend the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,music,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,zendaya coleman,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,camp – notes on fashion

5. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Zendaya and Law Roach attend the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,new york city,music,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,zendaya coleman,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,camp – notes on fashion

6. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Michael B. Jordan attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,michael b. jordan – actor,the costume institute,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,camp – notes on fashion

7. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Jennifer Lopez attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,jennifer lopez,art museum,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

8. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Jennifer Lopez attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,jennifer lopez,art museum,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

9. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Cocktails Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West, and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,kim kardashian,jennifer lopez,art museum,alex rodriguez – baseball player,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

10. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Jennifer Lopez (L) and Donatella Versace attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,jennifer lopez,art museum,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

11. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,kylie jenner,kendall jenner,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

12. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Cocktails Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,kim kardashian,jennifer lopez,art museum,kylie jenner,kendall jenner,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

13. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: (L-R) Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,kylie jenner,kendall jenner,the costume institute,travi$ scott,camp – notes on fashion

14. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE Source:Getty Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2019 theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp”. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,arrival,fashion,gala,annual event,kim kardashian,human interest,gambling,new york state,kris jenner,art museum,kylie jenner,kendall jenner,the costume institute,travi$ scott,camp – notes on fashion

15. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,kim kardashian,art museum,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

16. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE Source:Getty Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2019 theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp”. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,arrival,fashion,gala,annual event,kim kardashian,human interest,new york state,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,camp – notes on fashion

17. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Cocktails Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West, and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,kim kardashian,jennifer lopez,art museum,alex rodriguez – baseball player,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

18. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Cocktails Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,kim kardashian,jennifer lopez,art museum,kylie jenner,kendall jenner,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

19. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Cardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,red carpet event,art museum,the costume institute,cardi b,camp – notes on fashion

20. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Cardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,cardi b,camp – notes on fashion

21. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for THR) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,nicki minaj – performer,camp – notes on fashion

22. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE Source:Getty US rapper Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2019 theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp”. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,arrival,rapper,fashion,gala,annual event,human interest,new york state,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,nicki minaj – performer,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,camp – notes on fashion

23. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,red carpet event,gambling,kris jenner,art museum,the costume institute,corey gamble,camp – notes on fashion

24. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kris Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for THR) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,kris jenner,art museum,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

25. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Billy Porter attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,billy porter,camp – notes on fashion

26. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Billy Porter attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,billy porter,camp – notes on fashion

27. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Celine Dion attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,celine dion,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

28. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Dapper Dan attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,well-dressed,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,dapper dan,camp – notes on fashion

29. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Celine Dion attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,celine dion,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

30. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Laverne Cox attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for THR) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,laverne cox,camp – notes on fashion

31. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Laverne Cox attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for THR) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,laverne cox,camp – notes on fashion

32. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Lady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for THR) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,lady gaga,art museum,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

33. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Lady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage ) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,lady gaga,art museum,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

34. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Celine Dion attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,celine dion,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

35. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: 21 Savage attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,21 savage,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,camp – notes on fashion

36. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for THR) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,alexis ohanian,serena williams – tennis player,camp – notes on fashion

37. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Lady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,lady gaga,art museum,the costume institute,camp – notes on fashion

38. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Mindy Kaling attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,mindy kaling,camp – notes on fashion

39. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Serena Williams attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,the costume institute,serena williams – tennis player,camp – notes on fashion