Front Row Rundown: Cassie, Gunna, DDG, Pusha T, And More At Paris Fashion Week

Yes, ladies! We are just a few weeks into the new year, but it’s already fashion week season again. Starting with menswear runway in Milan and Paris and continuing to menswear and womenswear presentation shows in Copenhagen, New York, and London.
So far, we’ve seen nothing but stand-out style and popping trends on and off the runway. We’ve also caught some of our favorite fashionable Black celebrity men out and about.
We love to see it! Nothing is more sexy and alluring than a confident man with personality and style.
Paris Fashion Week (PFW) has been particularly star-studded. Chris Brown, DDG, Gunna, Pusha T, and Quavo are just some of the men spotted in the City of Lights.
See selected captures from Black celebrity photographer MathLabs.
Held January 16 to 22, PFW promises 74 international fashion houses and designer brands. Pharrell Williams headlined this year’s fashion extravaganza with his Western-style Louis Vuitton show. Other shows we’re watching include Rick Owens, Dior, Givenchy, Loewe, Balmain, AMI, and Valentino.
Front Row Rundown: Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2024 Presentation
The Amiri Menswear show, held on January 18, was dripping with star power. Chris Brown – known for setting trends and taking fashion risks – sat in the front row. He wore a fuzzy chocolate brown sweater, white turtleneck, and brown pants. He accessorized his cool look with black-rimmed and yellow lens shades and a black fitted.
Chris’ friend and fellow music influencer, Gunna, was also spotted chilling with Chris at the show. Gunna wore the leather trend with a stand-out red leather trench.
Cameras also caught rapper DDG at the Amiri presentation. DDG wore a two-piece red look with a red denim jacket and wide-leg pants in one of his first appearances since becoming a new parent with Halle Bailey.
Black men continue to step up their fashion game – and we are swooning! See our front row rundown and favorite Black male fashion moments so far.
1. Chris BrownSource:Getty
Chris Brown was pictured outside the Amiri Fall/Winter 2024/2025 presentation. His chocolate sweater looks warm and cozy yet couture.
2. DDGSource:Getty
DDG opts for a bold color for the Amiri Menswear show. Pairing a red velvet jacket with satin wide-leg pants, DDG plays with texture and fabrics to show his evolving style.
3. Pusha TSource:Getty
Pusha T, a fashion week staple, was spotted at the Dries Van Noten Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. He displays his style at the event and wears an embellished bomber and edgy baggy pants.
4. GunnaSource:Getty
Gunna is making his rounds at Fashion Week this year. Since the start of PFW, he’s been spotted at some of the hottest shows. In the front row at the Amiri show, Gunna wears a trendy red trench and black leather gloves.
5. Winston DukeSource:Getty
“Black Panther” star Winston Duke continues to prove why he is one of our favorite Black male celebrity trendsetters. He pairs his fuzzy tan varsity sweater with orange and red accents with bold, furry orange shoes. The entire look is tre chic.
