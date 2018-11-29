SagSeason: 10 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Sagittarius

Sagittarius season is upon us.

We all know a Sag or two, their personalities are hard to deny. They’re often the life of the party and able to control the energy of any room. Their sexual nature makes them charming and their quest for adventure makes them one of the most exciting signs of the zodiac.

But don’t get it twisted, there’s no burn like the wrath from the fire sign. While Sag’s can be generous and have a great sense of humor, they possess a Jekyll and Hyde trait that can be more intense than dragon’s breath.

Check out these 10 celebs you probably didn’t know was Sagittarius.

