#SagSeason: 10 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Sagittarius

Posted November 29, 2018

Trey Songz Visits 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Sagittarius season is upon us.

We all know a Sag or two, their personalities are hard to deny. They’re often the life of the party and able to control the energy of any room. Their sexual nature makes them charming and their quest for adventure makes them one of the most exciting signs of the zodiac.

But don’t get it twisted, there’s no burn like the wrath from the fire sign. While Sag’s can be generous and have a great sense of humor, they possess a Jekyll and Hyde trait that can be more intense than dragon’s breath.

Check out these 10 celebs you probably didn’t know was Sagittarius.

1. Jay Z

Jay Z Source:Getty

Birthday: December 4

2. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Source:Getty

Birthday: December 8

3. Trey Songz

Trey Songz Source:Getty

Birthday: November 28

4. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Source:Getty

Birthday: November 30

5. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Source:Getty

Birthday: December 18

6. Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz Source:Getty

Birthday: December 1

7. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Source:Getty

Birthday: December 1

8. Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx Source:Getty

December 13

9. Jaleel White

Jaleel White Source:Getty

Birthday: November 21

