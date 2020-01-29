CLOSE
HomePhotos

#GirlDad: Celebrity Men & Their Daughters

Posted 16 hours ago

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

The passing of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna is still being felt all across the world. On social media, fans are sharing memories of the fallen Laker star. Others are highlighting his philanthropic work, career stats, and his “Mamba Mentality.”

However, ESPN anchor Elle Duncan along with many others are highlighting his love for his daughters. On Sportscenter, Duncan, who is a mother of a young girl herself, recounted a conversation with Bryant about his daughters and possibly trying to have another baby, a boy. Bryant would tell Duncan that he is just fine with having 4 girls and that he would have “5 or 6 more” because he is a “Girl Dad.”

 

 

The video from Duncan would not only bring tears to the eyes of any person, but it would also spark the hashtag #GirlDad, showing the love of a father and a daughter. So in honor of the love of Kobe & Gianna Bryant, we spotlight the celebrity men who are #GirlDads.

1. John Legend and daughter Luna

FBL-WOMEN-FRIENDLY-US-BEL Source:Getty

2. Beyonce Knowles Mathew Knowles

Beyonce Knowles (lead singer, key somgwriter) and her father Mathew Knowles (manager) of the pop tri Source:Getty

3. Stephen Curry & Daughters Riley and Ryan

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five Source:Getty

4. LeBron James & Zhuri Nova James

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) gives his daughter Zhuri Nova James a kiss during a press conference after the Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 93-89 for the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, June 19, 2016. Source:Getty

5. Lionel & Nicole Richie

USA - 25th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Zoe Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz

Dom Perignon & Lenny Kravitz: 'Assemblage' Exhibitio Source:Getty

7. Quincy Jones & Kidada Jones

ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel Source:Getty

8. Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones

US-music-people-QuincyJones Source:Getty

9. Will & Willow Smith

Premiere Of Disney's "Aladdin" - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Barack, Sasha & Malia Obama

US-POLITICS-OBAMA Source:Getty

11. Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show Source:Getty

12. D’Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, Sean Combs and Jessie James Combs

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Arrivals Source:Getty

13. Mathew Knowles and Solange Knowles

The 46th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage and Audience Source:Getty

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Mathew Knowles and Solange Knowles (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage for NARAS) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,holding hands,matthew knowles,solange knowles

14. Russell Wilson & Sienna Princess Wilson

View this post on Instagram

#girldad

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

15. Chance The Rapper Kensli and Marli

View this post on Instagram

I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾 SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST” “IHEART MUSIC FEST” & “MIAMI BEACH POP FEST”! ❤️

A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on

16. Kevin & Heaven Hart

17. T.I. & Heiress

18. Iman Shumpert & Junie

19. Kirk Franklin & Family

20. Jason Nelson & Daughter Jae

View this post on Instagram

I proud to be a #girldad I love ya @jaeparis00

A post shared by Jason Nelson (@pastorjnelson) on

21. Isaac Carree & His Daughter

22. Jonathan Nelson & His Daughter

View this post on Instagram

Yup imma #girldad #ripkobe ❤️

A post shared by Jonathan Nelson (@nelsonjonathan) on

23. Charles Jenkins

24. Deitrick Haddon

25. Kobe & Gianna Bryant

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close