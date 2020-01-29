GirlDad: Celebrity Men & Their Daughters

The passing of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna is still being felt all across the world. On social media, fans are sharing memories of the fallen Laker star. Others are highlighting his philanthropic work, career stats, and his “Mamba Mentality.”

However, ESPN anchor Elle Duncan along with many others are highlighting his love for his daughters. On Sportscenter, Duncan, who is a mother of a young girl herself, recounted a conversation with Bryant about his daughters and possibly trying to have another baby, a boy. Bryant would tell Duncan that he is just fine with having 4 girls and that he would have “5 or 6 more” because he is a “Girl Dad.”

The video from Duncan would not only bring tears to the eyes of any person, but it would also spark the hashtag #GirlDad, showing the love of a father and a daughter. So in honor of the love of Kobe & Gianna Bryant, we spotlight the celebrity men who are #GirlDads.