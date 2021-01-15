Charles Barkley Believes Athletes Should Be Able To Skip COVID-19 Vaccine Line, Twitter Drags Chuck

Charles Barkley’s mouth has landed him in hot water once again.

The Round Mound of Rebound, aka Charles Barkley, is very entertaining while providing his “expert analysis” of today’s NBA and is part of the reason why Turner Sports’ NBA show, Inside The NBA, is regarded as the best sports pre and post-game show ever. Case in point, speaking on the blockbuster 4-team trade that saw out-of-shape disgruntled superstar James Harden become a Brooklyn Net, Barkley had a hilarious nickname for the new big 3 in the NBA.

Irony is truly dead: Charles Barkley is actually complaining about someone dribbling too much. I remember him regularly spending 15 seconds of a possession dribbling and shoving his fat ass into the defender. https://t.co/ni0DKwqrI1 — Andrew Soukup (@asoukuptx) January 15, 2021

Now and then, Barkley puts his foot in his mouth due to some of the outrageous takes he provides when it comes to matters off the court. For whatever reason, the COVID-19 vaccine became a topic of discussion, and Barkley had a ridiculous notion when it came to athletes getting the shot. Barkley stumbling his words, had the audacity to say on national television that he believed athletes should be able to jump the line to get the life-saving shot because “they pay more taxes.” His cohost, Kenny Smith, of course, didn’t agree with him.

Charles Barkley says NBA/NFL players should jump the line and get vaccine shots because they pay more taxes than normal people pic.twitter.com/ce5y1WTTOk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 15, 2021

Twitter wasted no time dragging the retired athlete who famously said “he’s not a role model” and reminded him he’s not a doctor or health expert who should make such a call.

This isn't only an inhumane take from Charles Barkley — our frontline workers and high-risk population should get the vaccine first, not healthy pro athletes — but it isn’t even factual. Working-class people sometimes pay a higher effective tax rate than the 1%. https://t.co/QOHcPS1S6V — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 15, 2021

With MLK Day coming up, we expect to hear another ridiculous take from Barkley regarding race relations in the country. He has already shown his ass when it comes to that shared his both-sided view on the matter. You can peep more reactions to Barkley’s COVID-19 vaccine hot take in the gallery below.

