Chris Cuomo Slams President Trump Over White House Return, Says It’s All “Bullsh*t”

President Donald Trump left the Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday (Oct. 5) after coming down with symptoms related to COVID-19, returning to the White House with a show of strength. Appearing to be gasping for air as the former business mogul stood at the Truman Balcony, footage of the event got quite the familiar reaction from CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Cuomo, who has aimed harsh barbs toward Trump in times past, voiced the frustration of the president’s critics after the show of strength instead of returning to bed rest. In short, Cuomo, who too has recovered from contracting the coronavirus, felt that Trump’s photo op was a mission to spread propaganda to his base and to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic.

As video of Trump’s big moment played, Cuomo took aim at several intervals at the display, framing it all as “bullsh*t” to use the host’s words.

“There he is, hair blown majestically. Reshooting the scene for his own ad,” Cuomo says at one point. He continued speaking from Trump’s vantage point by saying, “I hold rallies, and I tell you to ignore masks. I’m going to rip mine off as I vanquish the virus because I am a leader” before simply defying live television decorum by declaring “What a bunch of bullsh*t.”

Becoming visibly frustrated, Cuomo once more doubled down on his observation of Trump’s actions since announcing that he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, were diagnosed with the virus.

“He didn’t just walk in the White House one time with no mask tonight,” Cuomo said. “He had his video crew capture that stupid scene again so he could put out propaganda.”

As Cuomo said at one point with more exasperation in his voice than before, the host asked viewers a rhetorical question.

“How much bullsh*t do you need in your life?” Cuomo pondered.

Reactions to Chris Cuomo’s CNN report regarding President Donald Trump’s White House return have been bubbling since Monday night and continue on today. We’ve got those reactions below.

"This President is a walking lie," says @ChrisCuomo, detailing Trump returning to the White House and removing his mask. "Every aspect of his pandemic experience and response exhibits disrespect… I'm upset because… this man who can do everything, does nothing." pic.twitter.com/BMrl0KKtws — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) October 6, 2020

"Don't be afraid of Covid? 10,000 have died in the last 13 days. Don't be afraid of Covid? It just took down the most powerful and protected person in the world… his continued recklessness makes it impossible to be sympathetic." – @chriscuomo on Trump's Covid-19 response pic.twitter.com/rtgoYVGkHh — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) October 6, 2020

