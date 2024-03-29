Listen Live
Music

Country Music Collabs On Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER Album

Published on March 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Beyonce Cowboy Carter

Source: @beyonce / Instagram

Queen Bey just dove headfirst into the world of country music, and she’s brought along some of the genre’s biggest names along for the ride.

Check out COWBOY CARTER and its country music stellar lineup of collaborations:

Country Music Collabs On Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER Album  was originally published on hankfm.com

1. SMOKE HOUR ★ WILLIE NELSON – Beyoncé, Willie Nelson –

2. SMOKE HOUR II – Beyoncé, Willie Nelson

3. DOLLY P – Beyoncé ft. Dolly Parton

4. JOLENE – Beyoncé

5. JUST FOR FUN – Beyoncé, Willie Jones

More From KYSDC
Trending
WKYS 93.9's 2nd Annual Women's Excellence Empowerment Brunch 6 items
Entertainment

Bobbi Storm Speaks With Lady Reddzz About Life After Going Viral, New Music + More At The 2nd Annual WKYS 93.9 Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch

Music

Social Media Erupts Over Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

37 items
Music

Beyoncé, Kodak Black & Doechii Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Entertainment

Comedian T. Murph: ‘I Loves My Kids, BUT…’ Tour

Entertainment

Big Sean Rocks NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Entertainment

WHM Spotlight: Wanda Cooper-Jones Talks Continuing Her Son’s Legacy With The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation

5 items
Music

Country Music Collabs On Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER Album

Music

Saddle Up, Sis! Beyoncé’s “Act 2: Cowboy Carter” Album Is Here

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close