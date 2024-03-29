Queen Bey just dove headfirst into the world of country music, and she’s brought along some of the genre’s biggest names along for the ride.
Check out COWBOY CARTER and its country music stellar lineup of collaborations:
Country Music Collabs On Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER Album was originally published on hankfm.com
1. SMOKE HOUR ★ WILLIE NELSON – Beyoncé, Willie Nelson –
2. SMOKE HOUR II – Beyoncé, Willie Nelson
3. DOLLY P – Beyoncé ft. Dolly Parton
4. JOLENE – Beyoncé
5. JUST FOR FUN – Beyoncé, Willie Jones
-
Here’s Why Sexyy Red Won’t Reveal Identity Of Her Baby’s Father
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & J. Cole On New Future Album ‘We Don’t Trust You’
-
The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)
-
Dreamville Flyaway: Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Dreamville Festival!
-
Join Us For WKYS 93.9's 2nd Annual Women's Excellence Empowerment Brunch [Get Tickets Here]