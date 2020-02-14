Here Are 10 Of Danai Gurira’s Most Beautiful Hairstyles To Hit The Red Carpet

Danai Gurira is one hell of an actress. Her diverse resume includes roles in films like The Visitor, Ghost Town, The Walking Dead, Avengers: Endgame, and of course, Black Panther. Through her talent on the big screen, we’ve been able to fall in love with her edgy wardrobe and fun hairstyles.
Danai has been supplying us with great hair inspiration for years! The actress is known to let her kinks and curls hang out, unapologetically. Her hairstylist uses red carpet events as a canvas to sculpt and create some of the most gorgeous styles. In a climate where natural hair is being questioned for professionalism, it is important for hair textures like Danai’s to be seen in mainstream media.
Today, February 14th (Valentine’s Day), is Danai’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, we’re highlighting 10 of her most beautiful hairstyles on the red carpet.
1. DANAI GURIRA AT THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Danai Gurira attended the EE British Academy Film Awards in a gorgeous, black corset gown. Her hair was pinned back in a simple style that showed off her beautiful texture.
2. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 21ST CDGA, 2019Source:Getty
How perfect is Danai Gurira’s updo at the 21st CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards)? Her crown was accessorized with white flowers that gave her a regal look.
3. DANAI GURIRA AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Come on, braids! Danai Gurira attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a white pants suit and short, chunky braids.
4. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 91ST ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Danai Gurira wore elegant, waist-long braids to the 91st Annual Academy Awards. She dressed it up with a gold headband that matched her gown.
5. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 50TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
This is possibly one of my favorite hairstyles from Danai Gurira. She attended the 50th NAACP Image Awards with a blunt, asymmetrical cut that pay homage to her African roots.
6. DANAI GURIRA AT THE MET GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Danai Gurira rocked a top hat over her beaded braids to the 2019 Met Gala. This was such a great moment in black hair next to Ciara’s enormous afro.
7. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 73RD ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Danai Gurira threw her hair up in a simple bouffant to the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Classy look for a classy gown.
8. DANAI GURIRA AT THE SPECIAL SCREENING OF AMC’S “THE WALKING DEAD”, 2019Source:Getty
Long hair, don’t care! Danai Gurira wore long, straight, textured hair to the Season 10 Special Screening of AMC’s “The Walking Dead”.
9. DANAI GURIRA AT THE GLAMOUR WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Danai Gurira braided her hair up into a side poof at the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards. Glamorous, indeed!
10. DANAI GURIRA AT 90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
This look right here is perfection! Danai Gurira arrived to the 90th Annual Academy Awards with a fresh cut decorated with a white design on the side.