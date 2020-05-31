The District Sees A 2nd Night Of Protests Over The Death Of George Floyd [Photos]

Washington, D.C. was the scene for a second night of George Floyd protests last night (May 30), which went from peaceful to a bit fiery. While the majority of demonstrators were peaceful, several cop cars were trampled or set on fire during last night’s protests.
A fire broke out on a scaffold close to the historic Hay-Adams hotel, reportedly started by protesters.
Some protesters ended up bloodied and in need of medical attention. Scroll down to see more from last night’s demonstrations.
1. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
2. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
Protesters demonstrate over the death of George Floyd, by a Minneapolis police officer, at a rally on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,law,justice – concept,death,washington dc,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,political rally,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard
3. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
4. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
5. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
6. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
7. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
8. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
9. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
10. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
11. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
12. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
13. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
14. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
15. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
16. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
17. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
18. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
19. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
20. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
21. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
22. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
23. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
24. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
25. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
26. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
27. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
28. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
29. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
30. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
31. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
32. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
33. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
34. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
35. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
36. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
37. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
38. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
39. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
40. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
41. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
42. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
43. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
44. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
45. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
46. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
47. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
48. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
49. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
50. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
51. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
52. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
53. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
54. Washington, D.C. George Floyd Protests
55. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest in Lafayette Square Park on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,working,death,new,international landmark,washington dc,large group of people,minneapolis,police force,conflict,protest,lafayette square – washington dc,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard
56. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
Secret Service police officers push back demonstrators outside the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,secret service agent,protest,racism,protestor,pushing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard
57. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
Secret Service police officers wearing gas mask push back demonstrators outside the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,secret service agent,protest,racism,protestor,pushing,racial tensions,protective face mask,george floyd – security guard
58. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
Secret Service police officers push back demonstrators outside the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,secret service agent,protest,racism,protestor,pushing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard
59. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
Secret Service police officers push back demonstrators outside the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,secret service agent,protest,racism,protestor,pushing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard
60. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Demonstrators stand near a dumpster fire near the White House while protesting the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,full length,horizontal,usa,topix,two people,death,washington dc,standing,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,white house – washington dc,conflict,protest,protestor,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin,industrial garbage bin
61. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
Demonstrators holding up their signs march on Pennsylvania Av. May 30, 2020 in Washington D.C., during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard
62. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
Demonstrators confront secret service police officers outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,privacy,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,conflict,confrontation,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard
63. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Members of the U.S. Secret Service hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,topix,three people,death,washington dc,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,white house – washington dc,conflict,protest,protestor,at the edge of,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin
64. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
Demonstrators raise their fists while standing on secret service police cars outside the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,car,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,standing,privacy,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,protest,racism,protestor,fist,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard
65. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Demonstrators stand near a dumpster fire near the White House while protesting the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,two people,death,washington dc,standing,three quarter length,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,white house – washington dc,conflict,protest,protestor,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin,industrial garbage bin
66. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
Demonstrators holding up their signs march on Pennsylvania Av. May 30, 2020 in Washington D.C., during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard
67. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: An injured women is tended to near the White House during a protest of the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,women,three people,death,washington dc,three quarter length,kneeling,effort,physical injury,minneapolis,police force,white house – washington dc,conflict,protest,close to,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin
68. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Members of the U.S. Secret Service hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and 3 other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,three people,death,washington dc,three quarter length,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,white house – washington dc,conflict,protest,protestor,at the edge of,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin
69. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: A police officer holds a perimeter during a protest caused by the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,death,washington dc,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,conflict,protest,at the edge of,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin
70. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Police hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,topix,death,washington dc,large group of people,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,white house – washington dc,conflict,protest,protestor,at the edge of,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin
71. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
A demonstrator writes a graffiti on a wall outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,protest,racism,protestor,graffiti,racial tensions,writing – activity,george floyd – security guard
72. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Police hold a perimeter during a protest caused by the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,topix,death,washington dc,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,conflict,protest,at the edge of,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin
73. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
Demonstrators confront secret service police and Park police officers outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,privacy,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,conflict,confrontation,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard
74. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
Demonstrators confront secret service police and Park police officers outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,privacy,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,conflict,confrontation,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard
75. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: A vehicle burns during a protest caused by the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,death,washington dc,mode of transport,kneeling,effort,minneapolis,police force,conflict,protest,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin
76. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
Demonstrators confront secret service police and Park police officers outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Clashes broke out and major cities imposed curfews as America began another night of unrest Saturday with angry demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop violent protests over police brutality “cold.” (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,beginnings,law,justice – concept,men,city,night,death,government,us president,washington dc,privacy,anger,kneeling,city life,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,conflict,violence,confrontation,protest,racism,protestor,politics and government,ignoring,racial tensions,curfew,donald trump – us president,george floyd – security guard
77. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: An injured women is tended to near the White House during a protest of the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,topix,four people,women,death,washington dc,kneeling,effort,physical injury,minneapolis,police force,white house – washington dc,conflict,protest,close to,killing,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard,derek chauvin
78. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
A demonstrator is helped after receiving Police tear gas outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,receiving,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard
79. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
Demonstrators confront secret service police and Park police officers outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,privacy,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,conflict,confrontation,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard
80. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
Demonstrators remove the barricades outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,law,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,kneeling,removing,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,protest,racism,protestor,crisis,racial tensions,barricade,george floyd – security guard
81. US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-police-minorities
Demonstrators jump on a secret service police car outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,topix,law,car,justice – concept,men,death,washington dc,privacy,kneeling,social issues,minneapolis,police force,minority groups,white house – washington dc,protest,racism,protestor,racial tensions,george floyd – security guard