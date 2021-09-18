93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Dej Loaf does nothing more than minding her business and building up the Yellow World brand but Twitter has her name trending this weekend for a terrible reason. After a fan tried to make a joke at Dej’s expense, the “Try Me” star had a couple of responses that displayed the Detroit artist isn’t with the funnies but still wants to keep it peaceful.

In the early hours of Saturday, Twitter user @key_chaotic wrote, “N*gga in my DMs talking about how he can change my life because of the celebs he’s linked to. I asked what celebs he knew and he said Dej Loaf. Goodnight.”

Mind you, Def Loaf has two platinum plaques and two gold plaques, along with helping Jacquees and Casey Veggies get some plaques as well, and is still working on getting her vocals out there with tracks with Conway The Machine and Sevyn Streeter in the past year.

Dej, 30, could’ve aired out the block but the East Side Detroiter kept it low-key and just had a simple “What n*gga?” response initially then followed with, “I have receipts for every life I’ve changed. Depends on what you’re looking to change. We all have one life to live. Always remember You don’t have to be a celebrity to celebrate” yourself.”

The tweet from @key_chaotic went viral with fans who haven’t done a quarter of what Dej Loaf achieved before she turned 30 earlier this year, and probably never will. It’s cool that Dej Loaf was gracious about it for the most part but hopefully this motivates her to get back out there and show the world her talents.

—

Photo: Getty

Try Me: Dej Loaf Lets Twitter Fan Know It Ain’t Sweet But It’s All Love After Joke Went Left was originally published on hiphopwired.com