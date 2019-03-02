Deja’s Year Of Nevers: The Trapeze

Continuing with “Deja Year Of Nevers” this next adventure was courtesy of DJ Beauty and the Beatz who had the brilliant idea that we should try trapeze!

WTF???

I was beyond petrified and I literally hated every single moment of it but I have to say thank you to the to the amazing staff at The Trapeze School Of New York-Washington, DC. They were super supportive and encouraging and despite wanting to push me off that platform they let me work through my own anxiety!

And despite my dread, I went about 4 times! One of the instructors even reminded me that your mind makes your body do things (but honestly my body was stubborn as hell!) But that’s a great life lesson. You have to believe that you can do something Can’t wait to see what the next adventure will be!