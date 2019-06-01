Gina Huynh
Here Are Photos Of Diddy’s Rumored New Girlfriend Gina Huynh

Posted 13 hours ago

It looks like Diddy has moved on with a familiar woman after his 11-year relationship with Cassie.

Earlier this week, Diddy and Gina Huynh made it Instagram official after Gina shared a video of the couple on Instagram Live. In it, they’re embracing each other while laying down face-to-face. Diddy then sticks his tongue in the 26-year-old’s mouth playfully and she kisses him.

Interestingly, Gina and Diddy have made headlines together before. She was in the middle of his 2015 break up with Cassie. Diddy was spotted out with Gina at his Revolt Music Conference and then at All-Star weekend events with her and friends in New Orleans.

Are you here for Diddy rekindling his romance with an old flame? Here she is.

1.

View this post on Instagram

Good Girl @prettylittlething #PLT #PrettyLittleThing

A post shared by Virginia (@ginavhuynh) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

If I was a snack... what kind of snack would I be?

A post shared by Virginia (@ginavhuynh) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Take care of me, like it’s your duty.

A post shared by Virginia (@ginavhuynh) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

@prettylittlething

A post shared by Virginia (@ginavhuynh) on

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Fall in love with your solitude #RupiKaur

A post shared by Virginia (@ginavhuynh) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

F E L I N E G A L O R E

A post shared by Virginia (@ginavhuynh) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

I’ll make ya hot like Las Vegas weather.

A post shared by Virginia (@ginavhuynh) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Divinity In Me

A post shared by Virginia (@ginavhuynh) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Mood

A post shared by Virginia (@ginavhuynh) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

the real Virginia...

A post shared by Virginia (@ginavhuynh) on

12.

