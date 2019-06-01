Here Are Photos Of Diddy’s Rumored New Girlfriend Gina Huynh

It looks like Diddy has moved on with a familiar woman after his 11-year relationship with Cassie.

Earlier this week, Diddy and Gina Huynh made it Instagram official after Gina shared a video of the couple on Instagram Live. In it, they’re embracing each other while laying down face-to-face. Diddy then sticks his tongue in the 26-year-old’s mouth playfully and she kisses him.

Interestingly, Gina and Diddy have made headlines together before. She was in the middle of his 2015 break up with Cassie . Diddy was spotted out with Gina at his Revolt Music Conference and then at All-Star weekend events with her and friends in New Orleans.

Are you here for Diddy rekindling his romance with an old flame? Here she is.