DJ Gemini & DJ 5’9 Battle It Out In the Pharrell Vs Kanye West Mix Off [Playlist]

Who’s the real goat: Kanye West or Pharrell Williams?

DJ Gemini and DJ 5’9 took to Instagram Live to battle it out to see who is the top dog. Gemini and Five picked some of the best songs from the catalog from each of the artists. They can be featured, lead or produced by West or Williams.

Check out their selection of songs below and vote to let us know who has the better catalog.

RELATED: Stream Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir’s ‘Jesus Is Born’ Album

RELATED: Chad Hugo And Pharrell Williams Are Reuniting As The Neptunes