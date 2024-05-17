It took a while, but Twitter.com is officially dead.
The rollout for X, Elon Musk’s version of the social media platform known as Twitter, was a hot ass mess. Logging onto Twitter.com still worked, and sharing tweets on websites didn’t work unless you changed the x in the URL to Twitter (that still is the case.).
Today, many desktop Twitter users were surprised to see that typing Twitter.com now redirects them to Elon Musk’s X.
Along with the redirect, a message at the bottom of the webpage says, “We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same.”
The platform, formerly known as Twitter, has seen better days. Bots live in people’s mentions, porn is all over timelines, and there are way too many Cheech and Chong edible ads.
Still, as our favorite tech reviewer, Marques Brownlee, said in a post, it’s “still Twitter.”
You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
Twitter Is Now X.Com, Xitter Says We’re Still Calling It By Its Original Name was originally published on hiphopwired.com
