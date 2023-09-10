Donald Trump Booed And Flipped Off At Iowa Football Game, X Approves

Iowa might not be so bad after all, despite being a deep red state. Despite being in allegedly friendly confines, Donald Trump was greeted with boos and middle fingers while he was attending an Iowa versus Iowa State football game on Saturday (Sept. 9).
We love to see it.
There was twice impeached, four times indicted former President of the United States getting fried at Jack Trice Stadium in what should be considered MAGA-land.
Social media was loving it the way Cheeto loves cheeseburgers. Peep the reactions in the gallery.
