CLOSE
HomePhotos

Drake Is Making “Album Mode” Look Fine AF

Posted 4 hours ago

Toronto Raptors Victory Parade & Rally

Source: Isaiah Trickey / Getty

If this is “Album Mode” then sign me up!

Fresh off an NBA Championship, Rapper, and Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador Drake announced that he is in “Album Mode” in the most Drizzy way. In a  series of photos by Jamil GS, Drake is pictured with his homies or on the golf course. You can also find him with a glass of wine, in the pool or on the phone with a painting of Beyonce in the background. 

We are not going to worry about that Jay-Z would say about that painting. What we will look at is the greatness that is Champagne Papi!

Check out the pics below and swipe through them as well.

1.

View this post on Instagram

Album Mode. A series of photos by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Album Mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

Spritzer Season. Shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

7.

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close