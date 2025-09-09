Drake Drops “DOG HOUSE” Single, X Has Mixed Reactions

Drake is deep in album mode as he prepares for the release of his upcoming ninth studio album, Iceman, and just unleashed a new single. The track “DOG HOUSE” features singer Julia Wolf and Yeat, but the early responses from fans on social media are somewhat mixed.

Drake, presumably still reeling from his war of words with Kendrick Lamar, has presented an unbothered version of himself while taking slick shots in his recent Iceman livestream events, while also going to war with the UMG record label regarding the explosive “Not Like Us” and the claims within.

“Dog House,” produced by Smash David, Bosley & BNYX®, begins with Wolf singing in a folksy nature that sets a somber tone before giving way to the trap-heavy leanings of the main backing track.

Drizzy opens up his lines with a chorus that could be aimed at several individuals, although some online are speculating that the targets are specific.

“Shout out to her ex, he a crash out/Took too many pills, he a crash out/She in Hidden Hills in a glass house/I like what I saw, and so I cashed out/Ya bad, ayy, Cindy, ya bad, ya bad, uh/I like what I saw and so I cashed out,” Drake raps on the chorus.

Yeat takes over the second portion of the song in his usual auto-tuned fashion, although the song mostly sounds as if it were made for elite pole athletes at a fine gentleman’s club. This serves as the third single from Iceman, coming after the “What Did I Miss?” and Which One” singles.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans are chiming in with thoughts, and many of them are not positive. Hey, we’re just the messenger here.

Check out the responses to Drake’s new single “DOG HOUSE” below.

