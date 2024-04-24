Listen Live
News

Draya Michele & Jalen Green Finally Confirm Relationship While Hosting Cherry-Red Themed Baby Shower

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Draya Michele & Jalen Green Host Baby Shower

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty / Draya Michele / Jalen Green

It’s been no secret to the world. Still, Houston Rockets hooper Jalen Green and model/reality star/bikini slinger Draya Michele are finally going public with their relationship and forthcoming child.

Everyone’s favorite gossip site and propaganda-spreading platform, The Shaderoom, dropped some video footage from Jalen Green and Draya Michele’s baby shower on Sunday, April 21. The couple wore matching red outfits to match the event’s cherry-red theme, welcoming their daughter’s impending birth.

Michele (39) set the internet ablaze when she revealed she was expecting a child. Many immediately assumed the father was the 22-year-old professional hooper, which caused quite a stir due to the enormous age gap between them and the fact she also has a son a year younger than Green.

The couple’s daughter will be Green’s first child, but there are rumblings on the internet that he is also the father of two more children on the way with two separate women.

Rumors of Draya robbing the cradle began swirling in the summer when she started popping up at Green’s games. The baby shower marks the first confirmation from the couple outside of Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma tagging Green in his congratulatory comment under Draya’s announcement post.

The couple is still going strong despite the rumors that Green’s other kids will arrive around the same time his child with Draya is due.

Of course, social media is reacting to the baby shower news. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Draya Michele & Jalen Green Finally Confirm Relationship While Hosting Cherry-Red Themed Baby Shower  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Spits out drink

2. Lol, damn

3. No chill

4. Howling

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

More From KYSDC
Trending
Books

Keke Palmer Shares The Next Chapter Of Her Life In A New Book To Be Released This Fall

National

What Does The Impeding TikTok Ban Mean For Black Women Content Creators?

Celebrity

Jelly Roll’s Wife Confirms He Quit Social Media Due To Fat-Shaming

National

President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

15 items
Books

World Book Day: 15 Books By Black Women That Changed My Brain Chemistry

16 items
Entertainment

The Squabbling Continues: Quavo Lashes Back At Chris Brown In Venomous Diss

19 items
Music

Kanye West Reveals Future Asked Him To Hop On “Like That,” Says Drake Has A “Rich Baby Daddy,” Social Media Reacts

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close