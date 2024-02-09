Check Out Our Super Bowl LVII Adult Beverages Roundup

Now that Super Bowl LVII is finally here, the requisite gatherings and watch parties are surely taking form. With some of these parties, adult beverages are an expected pairing and we’ve got a nice roundup of drinks to add to the occasion.
Super Bowl LVII is expected to be a high-octane clash of titans, with the 2024 AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the 2024 NFC Champions San Francisco 49ers.
The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes with Travis Kelce and Chris Jones on the other side, have taken their postseason momentum into being one game away from hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy once again after last defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII.
The 49ers, with standout running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuels, and a defense featuring Fred Warner and more will surely give Mahomes some issues if the words of analysts and observers ring true.
While some NFL fans might be bummed that their favorite team didn’t make it to the championship game, they’re still going to be dialed in to see top athletes in action. To help bring a nice social boost to the party, we’ve got drinks below that are mostly focused on cocktails but we have some wines, beer, and RTD options as well.
Check out our Super Bowl LVII. Let us know in the comments if you’re into anything from the list.
1. Bella Rosa
Directions:
1 oz Raspberry Vodka
1 oz pineapple juice
Rosa Regale Sparkling Red
Directions: Shake with ice and strain into cocktail glass. Top with 2 oz of chilled Rosa Regale Sparkling Red. Garnish with pineapple slice.
2. Belle Glos
Belle Glos is a California wine company known for producing premium pinot noirs. Not everyone wants a cocktail or beer so we think reds are a nice shift in the sip. We’ll be checking out the Las Alturas ourselves.
Learn more here.
3. Cornerstone
Directions:
2 oz Novo Fogo Barrel-Aged cachaça
0.5 oz hibiscus grenadine
0.25 oz Fernet
2 dashes of orange bitters
Stir with ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange peel.
4. Country & Western
Directions:
2 oz Traveller
1/2 oz agave syrup
Splash of Sparkling Water or Soda
Garnish with lime
Method: Combine Traveller and agave in a rocks glass. Add “Traveller” etched ice rock and stir. Top with sparking water or soda; garnish with a lime wedge.
5. Dale’s Beer
As I said earlier, this wasn’t a beer-heavy roundup but we’ve got Dale’s here to save the day. Made by Oskar Blues Brewery, most might know about the brand’s pale ale but they’re ripe with other expressions too.
Learn more here.
6. Dos Hombres Party Punch
Dos Hombres Mezcal is owned by Breaking Bad co-stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston and overseen by mezcalero Gregorio Velasco. Batch cocktails are a necessary thing for any large party.
Learn more here.
7. Dulce Vida Tetrapak
As the ready-to-drink (RTD) category continues to show growth, brands like Dulce Vida and its Tetrapak are among the brands that get it right. Don’t feel like the fuss? These are as solid as these cocktails can get.
Learn more here.
8. Elouan Pinot Noir
Elouan presents itself as an Oregonian wine that applies some instances of California influence. The brand keeps it simple and covers all the bases with a Pinot Noir, Rosé, and Chardonnay expression on hand.
Learn more here.
9. Gin and Jam
Ingredients:
2 oz Gracias a Dios Gin
1 oz Lemon Juice
1/2 oz Simple Syrup
1 teaspoon Raspberry Jam
1 spoonful of Jam for Garnish
Method:
Add the Gracias a Dios gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and jam to your mixing glass. Add ice and shake for 10 seconds. Strain into a double old-fashioned glass over crushed ice. Top with a spoonful of raspberry jam, and stir it while you sip.
10. Magarita De GranadaSource:Illegal Mezcal
Directions:
2 oz Ilegal Mezcal Joven
1 oz lime
1 oz agave syrup
0.5 oz pomegranate juice
Pomegranate seeds and lime wheel
Directions: Add mezcal, lime, agave syrup and pomegranate juice to a shaker, shake until chilled and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and lime wheel.
11. Jamaica CoolerSource:Milagro
Ingredients:
2 Parts Milagro Silver
3/4 Part Ginger Hibiscus Syrup (Dried Hibiscus, Fresh Ginger, Sugar)
1/2 Part Fresh Lime Juice
4 Parts club soda
1 Candied ginger
1 Lime half wheel
Method: Pour all ingredients, except soda, into a Boston shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and pour into a highball glass over fresh ice. Top with soda and stir. Garnish with lime half wheel and candied ginger. Milagro’s 100% blue agave allows this cocktail to be nothing but refreshing.
12. Kentucky Ice Water
Cocktail courtesy of Martha Stewart’s The Bedford at Paris Las Vegas.
Ingredients:
½ lemon (cut in half)
1 lime (cut into quarters)
1 tablespoon superfine sugar
1 ounce Belvedere vodka
1 ounce Hendricks gin
1 ounce Cointreau
4 ounces seltzer
1 wide strip lemon zest
1 wide strip lime zest
Directions:
Place lemon and lime pieces in a cocktail shaker. Add sugar. Muddle lime and lemon together. Add vodka, gin, and triple sec. Fill shaker with 1 generous cup ice, shake until outside of shaker is very frosty and mixture is very cold, 30 to 40 shakes. Pour contents of shaker into highball glass. Top with seltzer. Express zests over drink, then rub rim of glass with zests. Skewer zests on a decorative pick. Garnish drink. Serve immediately.
13. Kraken’s Keep
Ingredients:
1.5 part The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum
1⁄2 part Orange juice
2 parts Pineapple juice
1 pinch Gold Luster Dust
Directions: Combine in a rocks glass with crushed ice. Garnish with two long orange peels, a pineapple spear, & torched cinnamon stick.
14. Lady LoveSource:Tequila Bribón Blanco
Ingredients:
1.25 oz Tequila Bribón Blanco
0.5 oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur
1 oz cranberry juice
0.75 oz lime juice
0.5 oz simple syrup
1 dash orange bitters
Top with sparkling Rosé
Method:
Combine all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice to vessel and shake. Pour into glass and garnish with lime round/wedge.
15. Line Of ScrimmageSource:Sorel
Ingredients:
2 oz Sorel
2 oz Pepsi Soda or Favorite Cola
1/2 oz Gin
1/2 oz Vodka
1/2 oz White Rum
1/2 oz Lemon Juice
1/2 oz Lime Juice
Method:
Combine all ingredients EXCEPT Cola in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake cold for 10 seconds. Pour over fresh ice. Top with cola. Garnish with straw and thin lemon wheel.
16. Look What You Made Me Do
This Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail is courtesy of The Sugar Factory.
17. Loving Him Is Red
Recipe:
2 oz Uncle Nearest 1884
1.5 oz Apple Juice
0.75 oz Filthy Cherry Juice
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
2 dashes Hella Bitters Apple Blossom
Directions:
Shake and strain into a chilled coupe
Garnish with two skewered Filthy Cherries
18. Partly Sunny
Ingredients:
1 part Sunshine Punch
1 part Sparkling Water
Directions: Combine Sunshine Punch and your favorite sparkling water in an ice-filled Collins glass. Garnish with mint and an orange twist.
19. RammedSource:Jeptha Creed
Ingredients:
1 oz Jeptha Creed Hot Pepper Vodka
1/4 oz Lime Juice
3 oz Clamato Juice
2 oz Quaff On Busted Knuckle Black Porter
Tajin Seasoning
Lemon Wedges
Method:
Rim serving glass with Tajin. Pour Hot Pepper vodka, lime juice and Clamato juice into serving glass. Add ice and stir. Top with Busted Knuckle Black Porter and stir. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve.
20. Riviera Rose
Created by Mattias Horseman, Hendrick’s Gin Brand West Coast Ambassador
2 parts Hendrick’s Gin
1 part Giffard Pamplemousse
½ part Apricot Liqueur
1 part fresh lime juice
½ part egg white
Method: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake. Then shake without ice, and strain into a coupe and garnish with a rose petal. With Hendrick’s signature infusions of rose and cucumber, this refreshing cocktail will wow your guests.
21. San FranciscoSource:other
Cocktail courtesy of Martha Stewart’s The Bedford at Paris Las Vegas.
Ingredients:
1 ounce Sloe gin
1 ounce dry Dolin Vermouth
1 ounce sweet Dolin Vermouth
1 dash Angostura Bitters
1 dash Orange bitters
2 Luxardo cherries
1 wide strip orange zest
Directions:
Combine Sloe gin, sweet and dry vermouths, and Angostura and orange bitters in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until outside of shaker is very frosty and mixture is very cold, 30 to 40 shakes. Strain into a coupe. Add a large round ice cube. Express a strip of orange zest over drink then rub around the rim of glass. Skewer cherries and orange zest on a decorative pick garnish drink. Serve immediately.
22. San Francisco Sunset
INGREDIENTS:
1.5 parts SKYY INFUSIONS WATERMELON
0.75 part Aperol
0.5 part lemon juice
3 part Cinzano Prosecco
1 part soda water
PREPARATION:
Add ice to wine glass and gently pour in Prosecco.
Swirl in SKYY Infusions Watermelon, Aperol and lemon juice.
Top with a splash of soda water.
Garnish with Mint bouquet + watermelon triangle (*optional*)
23.
24. Smirnoff SMASH Vodka SodaSource:other
Learn more here.
25. Spanish E&T
Ingredients:
8-10 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin
20 oz Premium Tonic Water
8 dashes Angostura Bitters
Cinnamon Sticks
Whole Star Anise
Whole Cloves
Dehydrated Grapefruit
Method: Combine ingredients in a large punch bowl with ice. Adjust quantities to desired strength/flavor. Stir, serve, and enjoy!
