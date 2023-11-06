2023 continues to be a blessed year for Get Up’s own Erica Campbell. Campbell’s hit single “Feel Alright (Blessed)” has been nominated for a BET Soul Train award for Best Gospel/Inspirational. The category is a who’s who of Gospel including Pastor Shirley Caesar, Kirk Franklin, R&B star H.E.R., and rising star, Fridayy.
The 2023 Soul Train Awards premieres Sunday, November 26 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
Check out the nominees and their songs below
Best Gospel/Inspirational award
- “Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell
- “All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar
- “All Things,” Kirk Franklin
- “Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom
- “Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne
- “God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine
- “The Journey,” H.E.R.
- “Try Love,” Kirk Franklin
Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin Among BET Soul Train Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Nominees was originally published on getuperica.com
1. “Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell
2. “All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar
3. “All Things,” Kirk Franklin
4. “Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom
5. “Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne
6. “God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine
7. “The Journey,” H.E.R.
8. “Try Love,” Kirk Franklin
-
2 New Suspects Charged In Connection To PnB Rock Murder
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Blueface’s Mom Karlissa Saffold Harvey Accidentally Leaked Booty Pic Online
-
The Best Hip-Hop Halloween Costumes of 2023
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome