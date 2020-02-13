Another year, another cultivating even to showcase our Black Girl Magic. ESSENCE Magazine put together the ultimate Black fashionista’s dream with this year’s ESSENCE Fashion House sponsored by Target. While notable faces included Will.i.am, Sidra Smith, Arian Simone and Nichole Lynel, the true hidden treasures were buried in the sea of attendees. We caught up with a few everyday fashionistas to get to know the inspiration behind their urban streetwear and menswear-inspired looks. Take a look at our top picks from ESSENCE Fashion House!

Street Style: The Hidden Gems At ESSENCE’s Fashion House was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Crystal, @Unproblematic_Child Source:iONEDigital “I like the whole 90s vibe and the nerd vibe. I’m really inspired by the TLC look, so that’s why I went with this look. I got the whole Prince thing going on and I like Jordans, so I kept it Brooklyn, New York.”

2. Ally, @AllyBees Source:iONEDigital “For me, it’s all about street style with a little bit of feminine touch – a skirt, a lip and a little bit of accessories.”

3. Brenda, @BSenyana Source:iONEDigital “I just wanted to come urban chic, you know? It’s an ESSENCE event and I wanted to represent hip-hop, but then also bring in a flare of animal print.”

4. Shanda, @Shanda_LA Source:iONEDigital “I’m a designer, so I designed this outfit. I’m into blazers, tailored pants and wide-leg jeans so that’s what really inspired my look.”

5. Tolulope, @LovelyAssLupe Source:iONEDigital “My friends told me we were coming to New York, and I wanted to be cute.”

6. Morgan, @MorganJanaye Source:iONEDigital “I just wanted to be fully and unapologetically Black today, so I felt extra urban and extra natural.”

7. Larissa, @GirlInTheWhiteGlasses Source:iONEDigital “I just wanted to be comfortable, colorful and just ethnocentric and myself because it’s raining outside. This is a good go-to, easy-to-wear cozy yet statement piece that I threw on.”

8. Krissy, @TheKrissyBLifestyle Source:iONEDigital “I like leather. I have a leather obsession right now and everything I’ve been wearing so far has been leather. I saw this for $40 – who can say no to that? My sneakers are pretty classic – all the time, either Stan Smith or Nike Cortez – with my Free People socks.”