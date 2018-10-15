All The Photos From Eva Marcille’s Dream Wedding

Eva Marcille had the wedding she always dreamed of to her knight in shining armor Michael Sterling. The ANTM model and RHOA star said ‘I do’ in a fairytale ceremony with her princess Marley Rae as her flower girl.

The wedding, which took place at the lavish Atlanta’s Southern Exchange Ballroom, cost an estimated $200,000 and we’re sure plenty of that was spent on her two Cinderella dresses from Daughters of Nonyelum International Haute Couture and Hollywood Royal Showroom.

The men were equally as dapper and their baby boy donned an adorable Dolce & Gabbana tux. Her bridesmaid, including Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith, dazzled in burgundy.

Eva’s Atlanta co-stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton were also in attendance. Keep scrolling for all the fabulous photos from the wedding.

