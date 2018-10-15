All The Photos From Eva Marcille’s Dream Wedding

Eva Marcille had the wedding she always dreamed of to her knight in shining armor Michael Sterling. The ANTM model and RHOA star said ‘I do’ in a fairytale ceremony with her princess Marley Rae as her flower girl.

The wedding, which took place at the lavish Atlanta’s Southern Exchange Ballroom, cost an estimated $200,000 and we’re sure plenty of that was spent on her two Cinderella dresses from Daughters of Nonyelum International Haute Couture and Hollywood Royal Showroom.

The men were equally as dapper and their baby boy donned an adorable Dolce & Gabbana tux. Her bridesmaid, including Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith, dazzled in burgundy.

Eva’s Atlanta co-stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton were also in attendance. Keep scrolling for all the fabulous photos from the wedding.

There is no picture that can truly capture the essence of their beauty... What can I say..... I have been blessed to have friends as close as sisters. My special day would not have been possible with out my bridesmaids. @seannita was my everything from securing my Gucci sneakers to Mikey’s @dolcegabbana tux to bachelorette turn up, fashion shows, dresses and countless other deeds, i love and appreciate you. @terrellmullin was my peace and my joy holding down glam and keeping me calm and reminding me of how blessed I am. @itscrystalsmith and @sparkleworx gave me the BEST wedding gift EVER, and you two know what it is. My Cuzzo @issajana85 my first sister and forever friend, your love and support is priceless. @monique_thehairfreak your consistent class and grace while always humble is so admirable. And my baby @shantac i can always count on you for a laugh as well as standing strong in the storm. And lastly my support human @metowi providing good energy, friendship and bomb hair results 😬 I love you all dearly, now and forever💍 #TheSterlings #gratitude

Beans🌻

#Hubby 💍 #TheHubbs 💍 #TheSterlings

Mr. And Mrs. Sterling #TheSterlings

My first love Marley Rae🌻. Wedding Planner: @ellybevents Venue: @southernexchangeatl Photography: @inijephoto Videography: @ericblanksmedia Floral and Decor: @akeemclayton DJ: @onesoundandent Band: @gritzandjellybutter MC: @twopointoh Artists: @leelajamesofficial @keke_wyatt @anthonyhamiltonofficial @trinabroussard Bridal Stylist and Wedding Day Dresser: @vaingloriousbrides Fashion Stylist: @ashleyseanthomas @seannita Dresses: @daughtersofnonyelum @galialahav @leahdagloria Bridesmaids dresses: @daughtersofnonyelum Stationery: @paperedwonders Tuxes @miguelwilsoncollection Draping: @uniqueeventelements Catering: @boldeventsatl Cake: @cakesbylameeka Dance floor: @lacedvinylshoppe Linens: @utopian_events Chairs: @lilyvevents Flower girl dress: @pantoramini Ring bearer tux: @dolcegabbana Earrings: @misayohousebridal Earrings and Crown  @mariaelenaheadpiecesau Bridesmaids Robes and Earrings  @vaingloriousbrides Makeup: @latashawright @terrellmullin Hair: @metowi @terrellmullin @elijahcohen33 Alterations: @tkbridalandalterations Eva and Marley's Robe @amandabardenofficial Acrylic Items: @ten23designs Photobooth: @paradigmphotobooths

#TheSterlings

