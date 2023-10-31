Everything Announced During Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Mac Launch Event

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Apple had one more event up its sleeve, and it was all about its new lineup of MacBook laptops and iMac powered by the company’s latest chipset.

Just before Halloween, Tim Cook and his crew are back with a “Scary Fast” showcase where Apple proudly unveiled its latest Mac offerings that take advantage of the company’s latest in-house chipset.

If you missed the presentation, here is a roundup of the most significant announcements.

A NewMacBook Pro Models Powered By M3 Chips

Apple’s latest entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro model is powered by M3, no longer has a touch bar, and will only cost $1,599. The new MacBook Pro replaces the 13-inch MacBook Pro and promises a 60 percent faster performance upgrade.

The new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro model only comes with 8GB of RAM and comes in the usual silver and space gray.

For those who want more bang for their buck, there are 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are juiced up thanks to M3 Pro Chip or higher-end M3 Max.

The two new models feature a Mini LED display, a 1080p camera, and a six-speaker sound system while promising up to 22 hours of battery life.

Both models come in a space black finish boasting a new coating that Apple says will reduce fingerprints. There is also a silver color option as well.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip under the hood starts at $1,999. The 16-inch model with the M3 Pro chip starts at $2,499.

All models are available for pre-order and become available on November 7.

The 24-inch iMac Gets A M3 Refresh

Apple’s 24-inch iMac is getting a refresh, aka, a new engine under the hood. The M3 chip will also power it and promises to deliver two times faster performance than its predecessor with the M1 chip.

The new iMac will have a 4.5K Retina display that delivers more than 1 billion colors, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a 1080p webcam.

There is also 24GB of unified memory, and it will come in numerous color options: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver, plus accessories to match.

Strangely, they still use lightning connectors, despite Apple happily moving onto USB-C after the EU forced the company to make the shift.

The new 24-inch iMac costs $1,299 with an eight-core CPU or $1,499 with a 10-core chip and is available for pre-order and will be available on November 7.

For more photos, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Apple

