Congrats Nicki: Fans React to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ Going No. 1

“Congrats Nicki!” trends on social media thanks to Nicki Minaj’s album going No. 1. The rapper released her highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 album, and fans react with comical and congratulatory tweets as she reaches new heights. Check out a round up of our favorites inside.

Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 debut at the top of the Billboard 200n albums chart, marking her third leader and the most No. 1s any female rapper has ever received. She once led the charge with her Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded release in 2012 and her debut studio set Pink Friday in 2011.

According to Luminate, Pink Friday 2 launched with 228,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 14. That sum marks the largest week for a rap album by a woman in the 2020s decade, and the biggest for an R&B or Hip Hop album by a woman this year.

Pink Friday 2 also sold 25,000 copies sold on vinyl, becoming the largest week for a rap album by a woman since Luminate began electronically tracking sales in 1991. The album was preceded by a trio of charting songs on the Billboard Hot 100: “Super Freaky Girl” (No. 1 in 2022), “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” (No. 13, 2023) and “Last Time I Saw You” (No. 23, 2023).

Minaj’s latest release marks her seventh top 10 album on the Billboard 200. She has also hit the region with The Pinkprint (No. 2, 2015), Queen (No. 2, 2018), Beam Me Up Scotty (No. 2, 2021) and the best-of compilation Queen Radio: Volume 1(No. 10, 2022).

Taylor Swift followed behind Minaj At No. 2 on the charts. This week marks the fifth time Minaj and Swift have occupied the top two positions on the chart together. This happened before on the Jan. 22, 2011-dated chart, when Swift’s Speak Now was No. 1 and Minaj’s Pink Friday was No. 2. Then, for three weeks in a row in January of 2015 (Jan. 3-17), Swift’s 1989 was No. 1 while Minaj’s The Pinkprintwas No. 2.

Fans cause “Congrats Nicki” to trend on social media thanks to her latest milestone. The Barbs are having fun reacting to the news.

Check out a round up of our favorites below:

